Carbon emissions increase at climate capital council

Peterborough City Council's net carbon emissions have gone up by 2,500 tonnes, according to the council report

A city council which considers itself the UK's climate capital has significantly increased its net carbon footprint, according to a report.

The research, which was put together for Peterborough City Council, said its net emissions were 7,389 of CO2e (carbon dioxide or equivalent) in 2022-23, compared with 4,813 tonnes the previous year.

The local authority blamed its own decision to switch from a green electricity tariff, to a standard tariff.

The Council Carbon Footprint report said the local authority was still "committed" to being net-zero by 2030.

The council has aimed to be the "UK's environment capital" since 2008 and also hopes the entire city will be net-zero by 2040.

The council report said its operational emissions had actually decreased year-on-year, because much of the electricity it drew from the National Grid was from renewable sources.

LED lighting will be installed at the council’s venues including the city museum

The council report pointed out that, since 2022, new staff had been offered a personalised route plan for commuting to the office, encouraging walking, cycling and public transport.

LED lights are also being installed at the council's sporting facilities, art venues and its museum.

Other plans include planting thousands of trees, more electric vehicle chargers and smart meters in council buildings.

The council's climate committee is due to discuss the report at a meeting on Wednesday.

