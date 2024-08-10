Carbon monoxide leak at assisted living facility Friday night
Troy Township Fire Department responded to an assisted living facility for a carbon monoxide leak Friday night.
Troy Township Fire Department responded to an assisted living facility for a carbon monoxide leak Friday night.
Anna Englund, 31, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday, Aug. 7
CNN’s Danny Freeman reports
Alice Bredhold was found dead in her home in July following months of allegations from her school that she had high blood-sugar levels, per authorities
A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after getting caught in a baggage carousel, officials told ABC News. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was 57, according to the Chicago Police Department. Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman "pinned in machinery," the Chicago Fire Department said.
Paul Hutchinson, 55, died by suicide one day after authorities questioned him about the cold case murder of 15-year-old Danielle “Danni” Houchins
Lauren Boebert sat in the first row of a Colorado courtroom wearing a yellow dress as her son, Tyler, faced a judge in his criminal theft case.
Nearly three years after a barge carrying a two-storey lodge partially sank off Quadra Island, B.C., plans are finally afoot to have it removed. Holly Fink, a co-owner of Jade Resort, has had a front-row view of the situation since it began unfolding in September 2021. She told CBC's All Points West that the lodge previously looked "pretty solid," but its condition has degraded rapidly since April. Parts of the building have fallen off and littered the water. A freezer washed up on shore. And a
The daughter of the country singer has had repeated run-ins with law enforcement.
Maxwell S. Anderson has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Sade Carleena Robinson
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A bridge over British Columbia's Chilcotin River was closed to traffic Friday after new cracks were discovered along the hillside near a massive landslide that had blocked the river for days before a breach sent torrents of water and debris downstream.
Brendan Depa has autism, and his mother criticized the sentence, saying her son is "going to be taken advantage of or harmed" in prison
'American Murder: Laci Peterson,' airing Aug. 14, features rare interviews with Laci’s mother and Scott’s mistress Amber Frey
As a former paramedic, Kevin Brown says he was able to remain stoic when police told his family that his daughter and grandson were killed in a six-car crash in Chilliwack on Tuesday.Two days later, the 61-year-old says maintaining that stoicism has not been possible."That wave just starts rolling," Brown said in a phone interview. "You know, you get your periods of time where you're a little more upset and emotional and times where you can get some stability and grounding."I've gone through my
A correctional officer who extracted a central Newfoundland inmate's tooth during oral surgery in October 2020 has been granted an absolute discharge.Ron McDonald had escorted an inmate to Louis Bourget's dental clinic in Gander for a procedure. While the inmate was sedated, Bourget explained the procedure to McDonald and another officer, and then suggested they perform the extraction of the four teeth.McDonald took him up on the offer. He was later charged with aggravated assault and assault wi
Families of three students murdered during the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a wounded former student have reached multimillion-dollar settlements in a lawsuit against the shooter, though their attorney concedes it is highly unlikely they will ever receive much money. The parents of slain students Luke Hoyer, 15, Alaina Petty, 14, and Meadow Pollack, 18, each reached $50 million settlements with Nikolas Cruz while wounded student Maddy Wilford agreed to a $40 million settlement, according to recently filed court records. “The chief rationale for the judgment amounts is simply in the event that the killer ever comes into possession of money, we could execute on the judgments and obtain it, thus preventing him from buying any creature comforts,” their attorney, David Brill, said Thursday.
Forecasters Friday were watching a tropical wave that's producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms far out in the Atlantic.
Tony Charboneau allegedly “punched and stomped” Amy Hogue before shooting her in the head, authorities allege
Nova Scotia RCMP are turning to the public for help in finding a suspect related to hate-motivated threats and mischief in Antigonish, N.S.In a news release Friday, police said they received a report of a man who was using a mobile device to record a group of women and children on July 23."When a woman in the group asked him to stop recording, he made threats and comments related to the perceived race and background of the group members," police said in the release. "He left on foot and did not
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico confirmed Friday that drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was brought to the United States against his will when he arrived in Texas in July on a plane along with fellow drug lord Joaquín Guzmán López.
On the run for nearly three decades, 71-year-old Stephen Paul Gale was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department.