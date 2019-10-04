Cardi B Plans To Name Her Next Album 'Tiger Woods'

The title of Cardi B’s next album is definitely not par for the course.

The rapper said in an Instagram Live clip shared Thursday that it’s going to be “Tiger Woods.” (See the video below.)

Wait, what? We’ll let her explain.

“I think I’m gonna name my album ‘Tiger Woods,’” she said in the clip, “because remember when everybody was talking shit on Tiger Woods ... and then he fucking came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m gonna name my album.”

Cardi B announces that she will name her new album 'Tiger Woods'.



She also confirmed that she won't release any music for the rest of 2019. pic.twitter.com/9PXefMggYo — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 3, 2019

Cardi B was referring to Woods’ gripping victory in April at the Masters, where he earned his fifth green jacket. The 43-year-old golf great has dealt with back surgeries and a rocky personal life, but his 15th major triumph captivated fans — Cardi B included.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer’s 2018 album was called “Invasion of Privacy,” which won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Maybe “Tiger Woods” will do the same ― if she follows through.

HuffPost reached out to Cardi B’s rep for comment.

h/t ESPN

