Cardi B's Fans Are Ripping Offset Apart for Saying He Misses Her After He Cheated

From Cosmopolitan

Photo credit: Johnny Nunez - Getty Images More

Last week, Cardi B made it known that she and husband Offset are no longer together. Then, the internet did what it does best and figured out the relationship ended because he cheated on her. So, when he tweeted this weekend about missing her, Cardi's fans basically decided to rip him apart.

He kept it simple, writing "FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI."

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI - OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

Which almost made it sound like he was placing the blame on other people... which is, hm, questionable. People obviously had plenty to say. Not only are there 25,000 replies to the original tweet, but Twitter users are now quote-tweeting it and adding their two cents. It's been retweeted 125,000 times.

Basically, people are unanimously saying "cheaters ain't shit."

You wasn’t saying all that when you was setting up threesomes with X, Y, and Z. Now sit in timeout and hush https://t.co/Q4HsOOxpZW - Landon Romano (@landonromano) December 10, 2018

yall hear sumn https://t.co/4zyB8uB1kA - Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) December 10, 2018

WHEN WILL GUYS LEARN THAT ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES https://t.co/nmseDMptEL - Adrian🎢 (@adrianballi19) December 10, 2018

You should change your name to upset https://t.co/wafjXOqJVu - Toasted Lightie (@Mr200m_) December 10, 2018

this is so.....pathetic....and utterly disgusting......imagine being a fucking compulsive cheater and trying to guilt trap the whole internet. desperate https://t.co/seE0wrXiCu - ines (@legallyines) December 9, 2018

And they're making jokes about the nature of the tweet.

When I lose my third pair of air pods https://t.co/qp2WYzQpYt - Ira (@ira) December 10, 2018

And I miss one direction you ain’t special https://t.co/I789ihLhQl - baby grinch (@Hey_Erika_) December 10, 2018

Sir this is a McDonald's https://t.co/UdcE7BQlHA - me to myself: tighten up (@DatNolaShorty) December 9, 2018

And they're quoting Cardi's own lyrics to shut Offset down.

“I like texts from my exes when they want a second chance” https://t.co/15nP8REVHb - ✧༚࿐ (@Y2ASIFX) December 10, 2018

She told you to be careful with her https://t.co/LRrRRIIruC - R҉o҉n҉ V҉s҉ T҉r҉e҉l҉l҉ (@RB_TRUEST) December 10, 2018





Wow. It's so heartwarming to see the internet rallying around something they believe in, you know?

Follow Emma on Instagram.

('You Might Also Like',)