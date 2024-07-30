Cardi B hits back at reports she's facing foreclosure
The rapper was quick to refute claims she and her husband Offset are desperate to sell their Atlanta home after an online gossip account declared them over their heads in debt. "Cardi B's secret struggle: She's allegedly trying to sell one of her homes but is deeply upside down on it," Icy Scoop News wrote on X/Twitter. "Facing foreclosure, the pressure is mounting as she fights to make the payments. The stakes have never been higher." However Cardi, 31, laughed off the rumour, directly replying to the post.