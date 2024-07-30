Cardi B hits back at rumor she sold her and Offset’s Atlanta house for $5m

Cardi B has hits back at online rumors that she has sold her Atlanta mansion (Getty Images for Jason Lee/Holly)

Cardi B has hit back at speculation that she and Offset are being forced to sell their luxury mansion in Atlanta.

The 31-year-old rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 29 to respond to a since-deleted post about her home. In the now-deleted tweet, as reported by The Daily Mail, a gossip page claimed Cardi B is “trying to sell one of her homes”, which is “facing foreclosure,” so the “pressure [is] mounting as she fights to make the payments”.

The “WAP” singer made it clear that these claims were not true, explaining that she has now owned her home in Atlanta for more than five years.

“LMAOOO You bum btches wish… me and Offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth $7m. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it,” she wrote.

She then expressed that the house would never be sold entirely, before once again hitting back at critics online.

“And if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad,” Cardi B concluded.

According to Realtor.com, the on-again, off again couple’s Atlanta home was built in 2006, and the space has five bedrooms. The mansion measures at 22,000 sq ft and sits on 5.84 wooded acres. It also has seven full bathrooms and a few fractional bathrooms.

Back in December 2019, Cardi B shared a video to Instagram of her and Offset doing a walk-through of their home, where they reside with their two children, Kulture, six, and Wave, two.

“UPSTAIRS... @offsetyrn has a crazy fever tho on Christmas Eve but this still the best day ever !!!” she wrote in the caption at the time.

This isn’t the couple’s only property. In 2021, Cardi B took to Instagram to reveal that Offset bought her a home in Las Terrenas, in the northeastern part of the Dominican Republic, for her birthday.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short-term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments,” she wrote in the caption at the time, alongside a video of the property on Instagram. “Well, I was wrong. I just can’t believe this. This was sooo amazing to me.”

After denying speculation that she was selling her Atlanta home on July 29 , she took to X to share a video of one of her luxury spaces. While she didn’t specify where the home was located, Cardi’s clip showed off a glamorous bedroom, which had a gold chandelier hanging from the ceiling. A majority of the room was white, including a bedspread, fluffy ottomans, chairs, and curtains.

The room also came with automatic curtains, leading to the door of her balcony. Her video ended with a view of her estate – which included a backyard, pool, and play area for her children – from the balcony.

“GOOD MORNING... Go get the moneeeyyyyyyyy,” Cardi B wrote in the caption, along with house, sunshine, and money emojis.