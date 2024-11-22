Cardi B Jokes 'iPads Will Be Broken' if She Doesn't Hear a Good Report at Parent-Teacher Conferences: 'I Am Not Playing'

The rapper shares daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave Set, 3, and a third baby girl with estranged husband Offset

Cardi B/X Cardi B and her kids Wave and Kulture

Cardi B doesn't play when it comes to her children's attitudes in school.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, the rapper, 32, shared a video to her Instagram Stories as she sat in the car on the way to parent-teacher conferences for her daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave Set, 3, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset. The proud mom jokingly shared a list of punishments she would give her kids if the meetings went poorly.



"On my way to parent-teacher conferences. I better hear some good s--- or else," she said. "iPads will be broken, phones will be thrown in the garbage, TVs will be disconnected, cables will be turned off. I am not playing. I am that type of mom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cardi B/Instagram Cardi B

Related: Cardi B Shows Off Birthday Balloons, Flowers and Handmade Cards from Kids Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3

Cardi then added, "No, I'm kidding. I won't do all of that but I hope I hear some good s---."

"Going to parent-teacher conferences when I feel like a kid myself is funny to me," the mom of three wrote over the video.

In September, the "I Like It" singer welcomed her and Offset's third baby together, a daughter whose name they have yet to reveal.

However, on Nov. 6, Cardi reposted an Instagram clip of herself sporting diamond bracelets from jeweler Elliot Eliantte with her children’s names — offering a glimpse of her third baby's moniker in the process.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Elliot Eliantte/Instagram Cardi B bracelet

In the video, she twisted her wrist as she used her finger to cover her newborn’s name on one of the bracelets. The sparkling pieces of jewelry featured the names “Kulture” and “Wave,” while the bottom bracelet could be seen to include the letters "B" and "L."

“Ya’ll can’t see my daughter’s name yet,” the mother of three said. “So I gotta hide the last one. Just know the whole f---ing wrist is Eliantte bitch.”

“Yeah,” she added before twisting her arm and further revealing the letters “O" and "M" in the bracelet.

Writing in the comments section of the post, fans of the musician speculated that her daughter could be called Bloom or Blossom. Cardi also used flower emojis when announcing the arrival of her little one on social media.

"We saw it Blossom 🌸," wrote one, while a second added, "Bloom or Blossom?"