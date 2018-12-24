Cardi B Reportedly Turned Down Super Bowl in Support of Colin Kaepernick

Cardi B's camp is denying rumors that she's in talks with the NFL to perform at the Super Bowl.

In a statement shared with Page Six, the artist's team said that Bardi wouldn't perform alongside Travis Scott and Maroon 5 because of the way she feels about Colin Kaepernick's continued exclusion from the league.

“The rumor circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false. There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance,” the statement reads. “There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement."

The statement went on to say that Cardi has prior engagements on the weekend of the Super Bowl.

"Again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl," Cardi's reps wrote. "She is already confirmed to do a set with Bruno Mars that weekend.”

Rolling Stone points out that this jibes with prior interviews that Cardi has given. The "Money" rapper said that she wasn't going to work with the NFL until “they hire Colin Kaepernick back.”

Scott is catching a fair amount of flak for signing on to perform with Maroon 5 at this year's championship game. Both Al Sharpton and JAY-Z have reportedly attempted to talk Scott out of the gig, in public and private.

