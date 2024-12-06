Cardi B Reveals She Spends 'About $3 Million' a Month and Was Recently Offered a $65 Million Tour Contract

The singer's comments addressed the negative response to her sponsored Shein ad posted earlier that day

Cardi B is responding to fans accusing her of financial struggles.

The rapper, 32, posted a voice recording to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Dec. 3, explaining her recent financial moves — and she sounded agitated that people thought she may not have as much money as she does.

"People say that I'm surviving off Shein deals and brand deals — wait, hold on," she said. "I want to let y'all know I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract and have half of $65 million — or half of $70 million — in my bank."



Related: Cardi B Sweetens Up the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Audience in Pale Pink Dress

She continued, saying that this year is her "off year." She didn't want to sign a tour deal until she announces her album, Cardi B said, because she'd get a higher amount then.

"I spent like, about $3 million in a month," she said.

River Callaway/WWD via Getty Cardi B

Cardi B then addressed a screenshot she posted of a conversation from September, which suggested she could be paid $1 million per show or $65 million total. The other person, who remained unnamed, alleged that she would be paid "half the money upfront upon signing the contract."

Her post came after she shared a sponsored Instagram ad with Shein earlier that day — a video of herself modeling a lineup of fur coats.

Related: Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset (Again) After 6 Years of Marriage

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Cardi B

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Earlier this week, Cardi teased new music in a video shared with her top Spotify listeners in honor of the streaming service's annual Wrapped campaign. "I'm laughing, because I know I did a video like this last year, but I had trials and tribulations happening, okay?" she said, adding that 2025 will be her "year."

"We coming in strong," said the Grammy winner.

In August, Cardi revealed she already shot the cover for her long-awaited second album. "I just don’t know which to pick," Cardi said in a post on X.

Despite assuring fans in March that her album would be released in 2024, Cardi walked back her comments in May, revealing that plans had changed.

“anyway NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer," she told a fan on X.

Read the original article on People