Cardi B Says She'll 'Sue' Alleged Prank Caller for Sending CPS to Her House: 'Are You F---ing Dumb?'

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper responded from a hospital, where she said she's been since Saturday, Oct. 19

Cardi B has a message for the alleged prank caller who sent Child Protective Services (CPS) to her home.

On Monday, Oct. 21, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 32, spoke about what she described as a prank call that sent CPS to her home at 11:00 p.m. to check on her children Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and an infant daughter she welcomed in September 2024, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Offset.

Cardi went live on Instagram from the hospital, explaining she's been recovering from an undisclosed issue since Saturday, Oct. 19.

"So I wanna make this very f---ing clear, and I can’t even breathe right now,” she said in the video, captured by fans and shared on social media. “Motherf---ers have taken s--- too f---ing far when you mess with my f---ing kids.”

The Grammy winner said CPS allegedly came to her home after receiving a call expressing concern for her children's safety. Cardi called the call a "prank" and vowed to get to the "bottom" of the situation to hold the caller accountable.

She continued, "For the Child Protective Services to come to my f---ing house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call ... that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f---ing dumb?”

Cardi said no one ever hit her children, noting that she and their father both prioritize their happiness and safety above all else.

"We don’t play that s---. My kids live great," she said. "My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit no matter how annoying they are."

During the stream, the "WAP" musician spoke about plans to hire a private investigator to help find the person behind the call, as she vowed to sue the caller and CPS. She also said her family was the only Black and Hispanic family she was aware of in her neighborhood, expressing dismay that the police would be called to her home.

"We’re the only colored people in my neighborhood completely and for motherf---ers to pop up in my house with cops and child protective services because you motherf---ers wanna do an anonymous call involving my children," said Cardi. "I promise you this, I’m gonna sue CPS for f---ing coming to my house at whatever the f--- time it is. [I will sue] the person that did this anonymous call."

Reps for Cardi and CPS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024, a little over a month before the estranged couple welcomed their third child together. However, she told her Instagram Live viewers her "baby father" would "beat you the f--- up" if the caller was a man, while she and her sister, Hennessy, would "beat you the f--- up because you playing with my motherf---ing kids," if the caller was a woman.

"Not everything is a f---ing joke. Not everything is a f---ing prank,” she added.

