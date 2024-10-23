Cardi B Says She's Hospitalized Following 'Medical Emergency' as She Cancels Festival Performance

"I'll be back better and stronger soon," Cardi wrote on X

Cardi B is prioritizing her health.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the "Up" rapper announced she was canceling her performance at ONE Musicfest this weekend due to a medical emergency.

"I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE Music Fest," Cardi, 32, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang - thank you for understanding and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love yall," she concluded.

Thank you guys for understanding… I will see you soon 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/FoIFNo9r2s — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2024

Cardi did not provide further details on the medical emergency. In August, however, she revealed that she felt "paralyzed" and "couldn't move for two days straight" after she had a "freak accident" that almost led to a pregnancy loss.

"I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little," the "I Like It" singer explained in a conversation on X Spaces. "I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass."

Upon falling, she "felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn't get up really."

She later found out that she "tore a ligament" in her pelvis and it was "right where" her baby's head was.

"I dilated and I was having contractions for every two minutes for a whole 24 hours," she said. "So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't move for two days straight."



The rapper's festival cancellation comes one day after she spoke out against her estranged husband Offset in a series of since-deleted posts on X.

"Bro I wish the worst on this man ... I never hated somebody soooo much and these bitches be so thirty [sic] to have him," she wrote. "please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is too heavy !!"

A fan replied to her post, "He's the father of your children. Stop."

"Yea he is that's why I don't wish him death ... but I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic piece of s--- ... And his family and his friends never check him that's why he always going to be a piece of s--- of a person," she wrote of Offset, with whom she shares three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a baby girl born in September.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for a second time on July 31 after six years of marriage. A representative for the "Bongos" rapper confirmed the split to PEOPLE, stating, "It’s not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming."

Meanwhile, on Oct. 15, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper made a public appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Days before, she celebrated her 32nd birthday with a star-studded bash (and vowed to “never drink again”).



