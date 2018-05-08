Cardi B Shuts Down the Met Gala With Her Bombshell Pregnancy Body

Cardi B saved all the drama for her bombshell pregnancy body tonight on the Met Gala red carpet sending fans into a frenzy.

Cardi B knows how to work a red carpet. For her first Met Gala, she wore an ornate gilded headpiece and let her naturally textured curls spill down her back—but the rapper saved the real drama for her bombshell pregnancy bump.

With fiancé Offset on her ornately embellished arm, Cardi showed off her show stopping new curves. Dressed in a gem-encrusted Moschino by Jeremy Scott gown, the singer revealed a slit-to there peekaboo flash of leg and a low cut décolleté that framed her voluptuous silhouette—while not even her extreme crystallized manicure, which peeked through the tips of her embroidered gloves, could upstage her burgeoning baby bump. As for her radiant glow? Proof that pregnancy is a celestial event.

