Cardi B Vows to ‘Never, Ever Drink Again’ After Partying Over Birthday Weekend, Shares Story Behind Her Sultry Dress

The 'I Like It' rapper shared footage of her glamorous 32nd birthday celebrations — and the painful aftermath

Johnny Nunez/WireImage Cardi B attends her birthday party at The Duke on October 11, 2024 in New York City.

Cardi B had quite the birthday weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the rapper celebrated turning 32 in style with a glamorous party. The morning after the big bash, she revealed in a series of Instagram Stories posts that she and her friends partied so hard together that she felt like she never wanted to "drink again."

In one post, Cardi jokingly groaned into the camera as she showed off the aftermath of her partying, posing with her wig askew and makeup still on her face as she woke up.

"I will never, ever drink again," she said in the video.

cardi b/Instagram Cardi B jokingly shows the aftermath of her birthday celebrations

She also shared a screenshot of some of the messages she and her friends sent the morning after the birthday festivities.

"They need to [ban] Hennessy out this country," she wrote over the screenshot, in response to one of her friends texting that she had drank an entire bottle of the cognac.

In another Instagram post, Cardi showed off the sultry look she wore for her birthday celebrations — a revealing black minidress with a glittery belt buckle which she called "my little thotty dress." She went on to explain where she found the dress.

"The dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric," she wrote.

"So I got my a-- in a truck and went to Staten Dolls Gentlemen's Club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night," she continued, referencing the club where she used to work as a stripper. "I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name 😂😂😂)."

Earlier on Saturday, the I Like It rapper shared a look at some of the gifts she received for her special day on Friday — including some sweet, handmade surprises from her two older children, Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3, whom she shares with ex Offset.

“My daughter got me these balloons and these flowers,” Cardi said in a video on her Instagram Stories, as she panned to show her large display of gifts, including a beautiful bouquet of pink roses with a note attached to them.

She then explained that “Wave did this for me,” as she picked up a handmade card decorated with a blue heart made of stickers.



The next handmade card, Cardi told her followers, was from Kulture. "And look what it says,” her daughter said, pointing to her gift, which featured a hand that had "I love you" written on it and a picture of a cupcake.

“Mom, I love you more than cupcakes,” Cardi read with a laugh.

