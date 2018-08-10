Cardiff Crowd Welcomes Tour de France Victor Geraint Thomas

A jubilant crowd gathered in Cardiff city center on Thursday, August 9, to welcome home Geraint Thomas after his victory in the Tour de France.

Thomas, who is the first Welsh man to win the French tournament, was received by First Minister Carwyn Jones and members of the Welsh Assembly before jumping on a bike and cycling to the Cardiff Castle, where about 8,000 people had gathered to welcome him.

Men and women wearing yellow jerseys and carrying flags were seeing applauding his arrival. Thomas was interviewed on a stage in front of the castle. Credit: I Loves the ’Diff via Storyful