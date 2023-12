Dylan Thomas is accused of murdering another man in the Llandaff area of Cardiff

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering another man on Christmas Eve.

Dylan Thomas, 23, was arrested after another man was found seriously injured in a home near Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff on Sunday.

Mr Thomas, from Llandaff, was remanded into custody and is set to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 2 January.

The 23-year-old man who died has not yet been formally identified.