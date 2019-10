Cardiff ordered to pay Nantes €6 million for Sala

**PLEASE ENSURE ANY 3RD-PARTY (NON-REUTERS) CONTENT IS CLEARED FOR USE. IF UNSURE CHECK WITH REGIONAL EDITOR OR LOCAL SENIOR PRODUCER BEFORE USING**

SHOWS: CARDIFF, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM (FILE - JANUARY 2019) (CARDIFF CITY FC HANDOUT - MUST COURTESY CARDIFF CITY FC) (MUTE)

1. EMILIANO SALA AND CLUB CHIEF EXECUTIVE KEN CHOO WALKING ONTO THE PITCH AT CARDIFF

2. SALA AND CHOO SHAKING HANDS

3. SALA TOUCHING HEAD WITH HANDS IN FRONT OF CLUB SIGN

4. SALA AND CHOO HOLDING CARDIFF SHIRT

AT SEA, NEAR GUERNSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS (FILE - FEBRUARY 3, 2019) (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL)

5. AERIAL FOOTAGE OF GEO OCEAN III (TOP OF SCREEN) AND MORVEN (BOTTOM OF SCREEN) CONDUCTING SEARCH

6. MORVEN CONDUCTING SEARCH (WHITE BOAT)

7. GEO OCEAN III CONDUCTING SEARCH (RED BOAT)

AT SEA (FILE - 2019) (AAIB - MUST COURTESY AAIB) (MUTE)

8. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF SIDE OF AIRCRAFT WRECKAGE WITH NUMBERS VISIBLE UNDER WATER

9. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF WINDSCREEN AND COCKPIT AREA UNDER WATER

10. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF CABIN AND BREAK IN FUSELAGE

11. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF REMAINS OF INNER WING

STORY: Cardiff City must pay Nantes six million euros ($6.54 million), the sum agreed as the first instalment for the transfer of Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash on his way to the Welsh club, FIFA said on Monday.

After signing for Cardiff for 15 million euros in January, Sala was travelling there from the French club when his plane crashed in the English Channel.

"The FIFA Players' Status Committee established that Cardiff City FC must pay FC Nantes the sum of 6,000,000 euros, corresponding to the first instalment due in accordance with the transfer agreement," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA began investigating Sala's transfer following a claim from the French club in February.

($1 = 0.9172 euros)

