Cardiff welcomes home Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas has made a triumphant return to his home town of Cardiff where thousands of people turned out to celebrate his recent victory in the Tour de France.

The Team Sky rider, who last month became the first Welshman to win the gruelling three-week event, rode into the city wearing the famous yellow jersey, followed by his own peloton of local riders, many of them children.

He ditched the bike near Cardiff Castle to greet fans, as he shook hands and signed autographs.

Thomas said it "could have been awkward or a bit tense" between him and defending champion Chris Froome, who led the Tour early on, but it wasn't because Froome "was happy for me" and was "a true gentleman about it", when Thomas took the lead.

It has been suggested that one of them may now leave the team, but Thomas said there is "definitely" enough room on Team Sky for them both.

"There's plenty of other races as well," he added.

He admitted he had yet to sign a new contract, but said: "Not yet, but we're close, obviously Team Sky is working well for me. I'm sure we'll get it sorted."

Thomas admitted he was stunned by the size of the crowd and told Sky News his victory last month had not really sunk in and that the welcome home was "overwhelming", adding it "was insane how many people came to the castle".

Told that the crowd to greet him was bigger than that for Harry and Meghan in January, Thomas shrugged and said "pretty good scalps to have, I guess".

Thomas said he will return to training later this month, but admitted he may need to get some laundry done first, as he had been wearing his yellow jersey "for the last 10 days and it's probably a bit smelly".

Many people who turned out to see him posted pictures to social media, among them @OutofBroadcast, who tweeted a picture of Geraint with his young peloton before they set off, saying "#GeraintThomas on Saint Mary Street #Cardiff."

@MikeOwen2390 summed up the feelings of many, posting a picture Thomas holding up a Wales flag by Cardiff Castle, saying "Someone put the Welshness up to 11 at the #GeraintThomas home coming @maxboyceMBE @fmwales it was great."