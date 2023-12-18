Cardinals end three-game losing streak with 85-63 win over the Pepperdine

The Canadian Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Tomlin is tired of losing. After the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their third straight, 30-13 at Indianapolis on Saturday, he promised changes. Tomlin didn't provide specifics in the immediate aftermath of another dismal offensive performance, but it looks like Pittsburgh could have a new starting quarterback next week at Cincinnati. “Everything is on the table at this juncture. We cannot continue to play football like this,” said Tomlin, the 17th-year Steelers coach who