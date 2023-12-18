Cardinals end three-game losing streak with 85-63 win over the Pepperdine
Cardinals end three-game losing streak with 85-63 win over the Pepperdine
Cardinals end three-game losing streak with 85-63 win over the Pepperdine
The Sacramento Kings are being linked to a number of star players as NBA trade winds begin to blow.
There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had surgery Saturday after falling and breaking his hip, according to his longtime business partner.
Lip readers did their best to figure out what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was saying after Kadrius Toney’s drop led to an interception.
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
DETROIT (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton screamed at quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and anyone watching on TV, or witnessing the game at Ford Field, could see the animated exchange in Detroit's 42-17 victory Saturday night. Payton insisted he was simply upset about an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a touchdown that would have cut Denver's deficit to 14 points. “That's all,” he said. “Simple.” If Payton's rant was related to the flag, why was he yelling at Wilson? “L
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, drew attention from fans when she arrived at Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game. He saw her ... on a poster.
NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw questioned the Dallas Cowboys after their 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Tomlin is tired of losing. After the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their third straight, 30-13 at Indianapolis on Saturday, he promised changes. Tomlin didn't provide specifics in the immediate aftermath of another dismal offensive performance, but it looks like Pittsburgh could have a new starting quarterback next week at Cincinnati. “Everything is on the table at this juncture. We cannot continue to play football like this,” said Tomlin, the 17th-year Steelers coach who
Jake Paul delivered on his promise to knockout Andre August, and closed the show in the first round.
A number of the Chiefs’ offensive linemen had no one to block for a long time on a 48-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Clyde Edwards-Helaire
With veteran Antti Raanta placed on waivers, Canes on Sunday recalled Yaniv Perets from Norfolk Admirals of ECHL. Raanta later cleared waivers.
Red Bull’s racing team dominated Formula One – both with Max Verstappen’s record-breaking championship season and the team’s Constructors’ Championship. Now they’ve performed a pit stop challenge in total darkness. Watch this clip to see how fast they did it, but don’t blink or you might miss it.
How a Chiefs player went off script — to help his teammate set a milestone.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Dean Spanos was left with only one choice as he watched his Los Angeles Chargers get pummeled 63-21 by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. The Bolts' owner needed to immediately clean house. Friday's firings of coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco could not wait until after the Chargers walked off the field on Jan. 8 against Kansas City or the morning of Jan. 9. Not with three games remaining in another disappointing season and after two flat perfor
TORONTO — Max Domi enjoyed a three-point game in the Toronto Maple Leafs throttling of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. But strong performances from goalie Martin Jones, 27-year-old rookie Bobby McMann and rookie Matthew Knies forced Domi to share the spotlight in the 7-0 blowout before 18,921. The Maple Leafs (16-6-6) victory stopped the Penguins' (13-13-3) two-game win streak and spoiled the return of former Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas. He departed last summer to run the Penguins. D
The second-year forward from Iowa did something no else has done in NBA history in the Sacramento Kings’ win over the Utah Jazz.