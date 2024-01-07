Cards fall 83-70 to Pittsburgh at home, their 4th loss in a row
Cards fall 83-70 to Pittsburgh at home, their 4th loss in a row
High school basketball bragging rights were on the line as teams from Kansas played counterparts from Missouri in Showcase 33.
A lawmaker from Japan's ruling party was arrested on Sunday for suspected fundraising violations, media reported, the first arrest in a scandal that has battered support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Tokyo prosecutors arrested Yoshitaka Ikeda, public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News said, escalating the biggest fundraising scandal to engulf Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in decades.
Sam Reinhart scored three goals to notch his seventh career hat trick, Carter Verhaeghe had two goals, and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 8-4 in Denver on Saturday for their seventh straight win.
MONTREAL — Sam Montembeault wasn’t about to be fooled twice. With the Montreal Canadiens up a goal in the shootout, New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad attempted a one-handed deke only for a sprawling Montembeault to reach back and swat the puck away with his paddle as the home crowd erupted. The Canadiens goalie stopped one more shooter to cap a season-high 45-save outing and seal a 4-3 victory over the Rangers on an electric Saturday night at Bell Centre. "I try not to think too much when
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans wrapped up a playoff spot with a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, with Devin Singletary scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run with 6:20 left. The Texans (10-7) are going to the postseason for the first time since 2019. They won seven of their final 10 games and still could win the AFC South if Jacksonville loses at Tennessee on Sunday. Indianapolis (9-8) was eliminated from the playoff
Offerman won an Emmy for guest actor in a drama series Saturday night for his performance in the unforgettable third episode of the HBO drama 'The Last of Us'
It happened in the first half of Baltimore's game against Pittsburgh. Defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney got a sack that earned him a $750,000 bonus.
The AFC takes center stage on Saturday with Steelers-Ravens and Texans-Colts facing off and playoff berths on the line.
After a stellar career at Maryland, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is hoping to get a waiver for another year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.
Former Missouri and San Diego Chargers great Kellen Winslow has no problems calling out state of NCAA football.
A rookie didn’t know anyone when he joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but Travis Kelce made a point of welcoming him.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks placed Connor Bedard on injured reserve on Saturday with a broken jaw, sidelining the young center in the middle of an impressive rookie season. Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. Nick Foligno also went on IR with a fractured left finger, adding another name to Chicago's long list of injured forwards. In desperate need of reinforcements, the Blac
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed Friday night's game against New Jersey after he was leveled by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. The 18-year-old center has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games. Bedard was hit by Smith after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks' offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and s
The Rams are taking a big chance by resting Matthew Stafford and their starters, whereas the Lions are smart to play their starters and keep momentum.
ZUG, Switzerland — Caitlin Kraemer scored twice to make history as Canada's women's under-18 team routed Germany 11-0 on Saturday at the world championships. Kraemer is now the all-time leading goal scorer for Canada's national women's under-18 squad with a career total of 18. She surpassed Marie-Philip Poulin on Canada's under-18 women's team all-time scorers' list. "It was unexpected for sure. I didn’t even know about the record, to be honest," said Kraemer. "To even be mentioned in the same s
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
During Saturday’s third round in Hawaii, Homa staked his claim to being the Tour’s biggest bopper.
Miami can win the AFC East title for the first time since 2008.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal missed three match points and needed a medical time-out Friday before losing to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals of his tournament comeback following a year-long injury layoff. The 22-time major winner failed to convert a match point in the 10th game of the second set and two more in the tiebreaker before No. 55-ranked Thompson rallied to win 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3 at the Brisbane International. With the Australian Open starting Jan. 14, Nadal's rehabilitat