Cards fall 83-70 to Pittsburgh at home, their 4th loss in a row

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Sam Montembeault wasn’t about to be fooled twice. With the Montreal Canadiens up a goal in the shootout, New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad attempted a one-handed deke only for a sprawling Montembeault to reach back and swat the puck away with his paddle as the home crowd erupted. The Canadiens goalie stopped one more shooter to cap a season-high 45-save outing and seal a 4-3 victory over the Rangers on an electric Saturday night at Bell Centre. "I try not to think too much when