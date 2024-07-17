New care clinic seeing steady flow of patients in Chatham

A new clinic offering medical care to folks who don't have a primary health-care provider is off to a good start.

That according to Dr. Briana Yee-Providence, physician co-chair lead with the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team (CKOHT.)

Dubbed the "BridgeCare – Access to Primary Care Clinic," the free service launched earlier this month with 40 patients attending. Located on the second floor of the medical building at 20 Emma St. in Chatham, the clinic is open for walk-ins, and no appointments are needed. However, there are a limited number of spots available each day.

"We're pretty happy with that number," the doctor said of the turnout, noting it's been a "soft launch" for the clinic. A more formal announcement is expected in August.

It's hoped that Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team project, funded by the Ministry Health, will help fill a dire need for primary health care. Currently, there are 2.5 million Ontario residents without a physician or nurse practitioner, including 25,000 residents in Chatham-Kent.

"Our interest is ensuring people get good care," Yee-Providence explained, noting the clinic will also help alleviate pressure on hospital emergency rooms which should be reserved for life-threatening illness.

"The clinic benefits everyone," she said.

Currently, five local doctors are taking turns staffing the clinic, however Yee-Providence said the team is actively looking for other doctors to take part.

The BridgeCare clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.

Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Chatham Voice