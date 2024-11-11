Care home for Deepcut housing development approved

The care home will be built on the site of a former military barracks [CHD Living]

Plans for a 90 bed care home have been approved as part of a 1,200 home development on the site of a former military barracks in Surrey.

The 114 hectare (282 acre) Deepcut regeneration is well under way.

The care home plans, by CHD Living, were unanimously agreed at Surrey Heath Borough Council’s November planning meeting, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The home will feature 70 care beds and 20 care suites for “elderly, frail and dementia residents who require high level 24 hour care”.

Planning officer Sarita Bishop said: “I think this is a very important site, it’s the first thing you see when you come in.

“In terms of what is being proposed, I think it is design excellence, it will be an absolute attribute to this part of the site.”

The artist's impressions show the buildings surrounded by multiple trees [CHD Living]

It has been designed, planning papers said “to evoke the character of a traditional vernacular farmyard” with a large central barn and a series of smaller elongated stable-like wings.

The building will include reception areas, a kitchen, bistro, laundry, hydro pool, gym, cinema, and offices.

The former military barracks site has permission for 1,200 new dwellings with the care home provided as part of a community agreement with the developers.

