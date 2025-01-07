Care For Seconds? Host Nikki Glaser Reveals Jokes She Cut From The Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser on Monday revealed the jokes that didn’t make the cut in her widelypraisedGolden Globes hosting gig. (Watch the video below.)

They’re funny for the most part, but for one reason or another (taste, awkwardness, length, etc.), they didn’t make it into her routine.

However, Glaser unveiled the rejected bits on “The Howard Stern Show,” referring to the collection of unused material as the “Stern file.”

Both Stern and sidekick Robin Quivers cracked up over the material, so check out some of the plum ones right here:

“It’s such an incredible honor to be here at the Golden Globes, Hollywood’s seventh most important night.”

“The ‘Wild Robot’ is nominated tonight, and by that I mean Nicole Kidman after two white wines.”

“Daniel Craig is nominated for his performance in ‘Queer,’ which is a movie and not just what my Uncle Chucky calls ‘Wicked.’”

On Adrien Brody being recognized for two Holocaust movies in his acting pursuits: “If Adrien Brody could go back in time, he would thank baby Hitler for his career.”

“Nicolas Cage is here tonight looking well rested after a night of sleeping in Elvis’ coffin.”

“‘Squid Game’ is a show where people starve themselves while ruthlessly competing for the ultimate prize. Oh, wait, no, sorry, that’s this show.”

“This is the last time all of you will be in the same room together until the Diddy trial.”

The Diddy quips that Glaser did use on the celebrity-mixing mogul’s alleged sex trafficking at “freak-offs” caused a stir ― so good thing she didn’t pile on to that.

