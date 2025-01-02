Care workers to perform NHS health checks to free up hospital beds

Social care workers will be trained to undertake simple NHS health checks such as testing blood pressure to help free up hospital beds.

Other practices they will be encouraged to perform include tending to wounds, injecting insulin for someone with diabetes and putting in place a mental-health crisis plan.

The drive is part of a wider package of reforms to social care that will be unveiled by Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, on Friday.

New national standards and guidance are to be drawn up on what modern technology is recommended for use in care homes in an attempt to improve standards.

A renewed push to digitise records will allow carers to access patient information online without having to call their GP, thereby freeing up doctor time.

Mr Streeting said: “There is a revolution taking place in health and care technology, and this Government is reforming social care so disabled and older people benefit from the latest cutting-edge tech.

“By reforming health and care services to work more closely together, patients won’t be forced to repeat themselves over and over again, staff will be equipped to deliver the best possible care, and it will help to free up hospital beds.

“We will also outline national standards for care technology so families, carers and providers are able to invest in the best available modern technology to support people.”

The policy announcements, shared with The Telegraph, are some of the first indications of how the Labour Government plans to reform social care.

But the changes are not expected to include an overall new approach to the funding crisis in social care – something successive Tory governments pledged to solve without success.

Repeated Tory prime ministers expressed support for plans that would see the overall amount of social care costs an individual could spend in their lifetime capped, plus a new “floor” established for how low the value of someone’s assets could fall before the state steps in to pay for care.

But the proposals were delayed by Rishi Sunak and then scrapped by Sir Keir Starmer after taking office in July 2024. It is unclear what Labour will propose to replace the cap and floor plan.

The Liberal Democrats have been calling for a non-partisan commission to be established to find a social care funding solution that can be supported across political lines.

Labour has also faced criticism for not exempting care providers from the National Insurance increase paid for by companies that was unveiled in the Budget in October.

The industry is already facing staffing shortages, with tens of thousands of special visas for social care issued to foreign workers in recent years to fill employment gaps.

It is unclear exactly how many social care workers will be taught to undertake the basic NHS checks, nor how the training will be administered.

A government source said full details of the training approach are being worked up.

No new money is expected to be invested, given that extra financial support for social care was announced in the Budget.

The move is part of a wider attempt to reduce NHS waiting lists, which soared when Covid-19 hit and have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The new advice on caring technologies will cover innovations such as sensors that help detect when someone has fallen over at home.

Dr Vin Diwakar, the national director of transformation at NHS England, said: “Research shows that digitising social care and linking up records enables people to live independently for longer and families to participate in caregiving, as well as releasing staff from time-consuming administrative tasks to free up more time to care.

“This new focus will ensure teams are supported to deliver the best possible care and patients can benefit from the latest innovations, helping them stay healthy for longer so relieving pressure on the NHS.”

