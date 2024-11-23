Career criminals now more likely to avoid jail in almost 20 years

The Ministry of Justice launched its sentencing review to advise ministers on the future shape of punishment amid a prison overcrowding crisis - Anthony Devlin/PA

Career criminals are more likely to be spared jail in almost two decades, official figures show.

Some 3,325 offenders with more than 50 convictions were let off without being sent to prison when they appeared in court for sentencing last year, according to Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data.

That is triple the 1,289 career criminals who avoided jail in 2007 and five times the rate of 17 years ago as fewer offenders were coming before the courts.

The figures are contained in an analysis of prolific offenders by a legal academic who is on Sunday launching a campaign to persuade the Government to take a tougher approach to career criminals and identify the worst constituencies for crime.

Dr Lawrence Newport, a former lecturer, led a successful campaign to ban XL Bully dogs from the UK, using the same data analysis and investigative techniques to expose the surge in deaths and injuries caused by the ferocious 130-pound animals.

His intervention comes just days after the MoJ launched its sentencing review under David Gauke, a former justice secretary, to advise ministers on the future shape of punishment and measures to combat reoffending amid a prison overcrowding crisis.

Dr Lawrence Newport, a former lecturer, led a successful campaign in 2023 to ban XL Bully dogs from the UK - Christopher Pledger

Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, has hinted that prolific offenders could spend longer in jail in recognition that short spells in prison often fail to rehabilitate them and research that they become more dangerous the longer they are left free to continue reoffending.

Dr Newport said: “Career criminals are driving up the cost of living, terrorising our streets and consistently avoiding prison. If these individuals were imprisoned for their offences for commensurate lengths of time, Britain could essentially eradicate a vast swathe of crime overnight.

“The Government must commit to taking the worst criminals off our streets – giving police more powers to pursue them, and instructing judges to ensure the more crimes someone has committed, the longer their sentence must be.”

He has drawn up an eight-point set of proposals that he believes could tackle the epidemic of crime which sees one in 10 offenders – defined as “prolific” by the MoJ as they have at least 16 known offences and are responsible for at least half of all crimes, according to official data.

Dr Newport said the failure to convict and incarcerate prolific offenders had contributed to the surge in crimes like mobile phone theft, up 150 per cent in the past year, and shoplifting, up 30 per cent to a record high of 469,788, or two a minute.

Around a third of all knife crime in London is committed by repeat offenders, according to Government data, and has reached a record high in the capital and has passed 50,000 offences annually in England and Wales for only the second time in modern history.

Yet, according to MoJ sentencing data since 2007, more than 200,000 offenders have avoided jail despite having 25 previous convictions, 32,000 have escaped prison despite over 50 previous convictions and 2,450 have avoided jail despite more than 100 previous convictions.

Dr Newport cited the case of Owen Hill, 30, a prolific offender with 76 previous offences and 34 convictions for burglary, robbery, shoplifting, assault, battery and drug possession.

Despite being caught in Scarborough with a knife and class-A drugs and attacking a police officer, he received a three-month suspended sentence.

Another example was Joseph Phillips, 54, who had more than 300 offences, half for theft, who was handed a 42-week suspended sentence after being caught breaking into cars and going equipped to steal in Blackburn.

Targeted strategy has instant impact on crime

But where police targeted prolific offenders, it had an instant impact on crime, said Dr Newport. When seven members of a bike theft gang in the City of London were arrested and imprisoned in 2020, the number of stolen bicycles reported to police fell by 90 per cent.

In Hemel Hempstead, Operation Cross – where police targeted crime hotspots with plain clothes and high-viz patrols intensified stop and searches and forced entry into buildings storing stolen goods – reduced reports of crime by 72 per cent.

Dr Newport’s eight-point plan centres on rewriting sentencing guidelines and new legislation to require “compound sentencing” for career criminals where judges would be required to increase the sentences by potentially two to five years for repeat offenders.

This would be allied to fast-track non-custodial sentences for first-time offenders to ensure justice was handed out speedily and emergency planning powers for the Government to build more prisons.

Labour to set prison-building strategy by Christmas

Labour is expected to set out its prison-building strategy before Christmas where it will flesh out details on its manifesto commitment to use emergency planning powers to create more jail space.

Other measures outlined by Dr Newport aim to make better use of the UK’s CCTV capability by police to solve crimes; expand search, surveillance and tracking powers for police; boost hotspot policing; and bigger budgets for police to investigate thefts, up to 90 per cent of which currently go unsolved.

An MoJ spokesman said: “Sentencing decisions are made by the independent judiciary after careful consideration of all the facts before them. This Government is committed to addressing the high rates of reoffending we inherited.

“We have also launched an independent Sentencing Review to ensure sentences properly punish criminals, protect the public and encourage offenders to turn their backs on a life of crime.”