Careers guidance survey seeks to improve services

Careers Guernsey has invited people to fill out a survey to inform services

Islanders have been invited to complete a survey about their experiences of careers advice and guidance.

It was launched in the lead-up to a Careers and Skills Show, which took place in early December, organised by Careers Guernsey.

The free all-ages careers service said it was keen to hear from as many people as possible to help improve services.

It said the survey would run until January 2024 and would be used to inform how services are developed so they can be accessed in a way and at a time that suits islanders.

Careers Guernsey said it supported individuals with opportunities and changes in their lives.

It added this included those changing careers, those looking to return to work, or those returning to learning and wanting to develop their skills.

Richard Vivian, adult guidance manager at the service, said: "During the last few years there have been some huge shifts in the way people view career and work in general.

"The changes brought upon us by the need to work longer before retirement, the disruption and subsequent changes in working practices brought or accelerated by the pandemic and the rise of artificial intelligence within the labour market means that we all need to carefully consider how we manage our careers now and in the future."

