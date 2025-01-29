As boomers age, the ‘caregiving cliff’ imperils American workers—and employers must wake up

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, one frequently and consistently used statistic about mental health in America is that one in five U.S. adults live with a mental health condition. This is indeed a powerful statistic, and one that should catch the eyes of employers as they consider their employee well-being strategy.

However, this is not the only “one in five” statistic we need to pay attention to. Today, one in five U.S. adults is a caregiver, up from one in seven in 2015. And research consistently tells us that caregiving can have a significant impact on one’s mental and physical well-being.

I am one of the “one in five” caregiver statistic.

Not only do I fall into the “one in five” as a caregiver, but I am also a member of the “sandwich generation,” taking on caregiver duties for both my aging father and my two daughters aged five and seven…all while working full time. Despite the help I have in the form of a supportive partner and a wonderful mother-in-law, the fact remains there were numerous days over the past year I had to take off from work due to urgent caregiving responsibilities.

I know I am not alone in this. There are now millions of Americans who can empathize with the stress, and exhaustion-induced tears, of someone trying to manage work duties, parenting, and household tasks, and caregiving for an adult loved one, all while trying to thrive in their career.

And the data is clear…the number of working caregivers will rise in 2025 and continue to grow from there.

The rise of working caregivers

One of the primary reasons the number of caregivers will continue to rise is the aging baby boomer population. As a society, the United States is getting older: The proportion of the population over the age of 65 is projected to increase from 13% in 2010 to 35% in 2030, the year when all baby boomers reach 65 or older. By 2035, there will be 78 million people 65 years and older nationally.

A Harvard Business Review study found that caregivers are the fastest-growing employee demographic, with 73% of all employees having at least some amount of caregiving responsibilities. These statistics may surprise you, especially since many caregivers do not recognize themselves as “caregivers.” This is because helping with grocery shopping, medication management, scheduling doctor appointments, providing transportation to appointments, and health-care advocacy is often considered by many as simply being a “good” daughter, son, spouse, friend, or neighbor. However, these activities still take time and energy, which is time and energy not spent elsewhere—whether that is at work, at home, on hobbies, or on self-care.

Caregiving’s impact on well-being

The reason this is so important is that balancing work and caregiving duties has been shown to take a negative toll on a person’s physical and mental well-being. From a physical standpoint, many caregivers put their own medical well-being—including both preventative care and current health-care needs—on the back burner as they prioritize the care of their loved one. In fact, research shows caregivers are less likely to attend annual preventive care visits and that they are more likely than non-caregivers to have chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. Additionally, data from my company, ComPsych—which administers leave of absence and accommodations for more than 6 million people—found that in a two-year period, 20% of people who took a caregiving leave from work later took a leave for their own medical condition.

What was the most common reason for the subsequent leave? The answer is one’s own mental health—which accounted for 15% of the leaves in question. The research on the negative mental health impacts experienced by caregivers is enormous. From increased stress and burnout, depression, and anxiety, among other issues, caregivers are more likely than non-caregivers to struggle with their mental health.

Caregiving’s impact on work

Given the above, it’s not surprising that caregiving has a huge impact on a person’s work and even their ability to work. Our data shows that more than one out of 10 leaves of absences are due to caregiving, and Guardian found that one in five caregivers has taken a leave of absence and/or a demotion to accommodate their caregiving duties. For caregivers that do stay in the workforce, many struggle with productivity or “presenteeism,” defined as when a person isn’t able to work up to their full capabilities.

Given the population of working caregivers will grow in 2025 and beyond, there’s a business imperative for employers to step up. Supporting working caregivers is no longer a “nice to have” benefit. It’s critical to maintaining a stable workforce with the alternative being stretched-thin teams rife with turnover, low morale, and dwindling productivity.

What employers can do

There isn’t a one-size-fits all approach to supporting working caregivers, as companies will vary in what they can offer based on their size, resources, industry, and employee populations, among other factors. With that said, considering the following resources and benefits can make a big impact.

In regards to logistical support, consider offering flexible schedules and remote work options, as well as providing work-life services that give assistance on legal, financial, and other topics. Having access to a support system can also make a big difference for caregivers. To that end, consider promoting social support by establishing employee resource groups (ERGs) for caregivers and parents. To address the emotional toll of caregiving, consider investing in behavioral health resources, such as a robust employee assistance program, with access to counseling and other mental well-being services.

While I’d recommend a holistic approach incorporating all of the above and more, there are so many ways businesses can support their caregiving employees that meet their unique organizational needs. The key is to recognize our working caregivers as a population needing personalized consideration as you build out your employee wellness strategy. And finally, what is feasible for all organizations, regardless of the wellness budget, is fostering a workplace culture grounded in support, empathy, collaboration, and belonging. Building this type of organization will encourage openness and inherently be more responsive to the needs of caregivers.

