'Careless driver in west London killed my mum - I still can't believe she's gone'

Elaine Harper (Supplied)

The family of a woman who was knocked down and killed by a careless driver as she walked her dog have issued a road safety warning, saying their lives have been “shattered”.

Elaine Harper, 65, and neighbour Gloria Spriggs, 85, were walking towards Hampton Common with their pet dogs when they were struck from behind by a Fiat 500 driven by Mandeep Kaur Gahbri.

The car had mounted the pavement in Green Lane Feltham at around 1.30pm on June 28, 2022, after a brief lapse in concentration from Gahbri.

Mrs Harper suffered a traumatic brain injury and died in hospital two days later. Mrs Spriggs survived but also suffered a brain injury as well as fractured bones, cuts and bleeding.

She spent more than two weeks in hospital recovering, and has been left with dizziness, long-term damage to her memory and attention span as well as struggles from her physical injuries.

Mrs Harper was a carer for her husband Stephen, 70, a mother to son Anthony, 37, and daughter Katie, 41, and a grandmother-of-four.

Speaking after Gahbri was handed a suspended prison sentence at Isleworth crown court, Katie said: “To this day, I still can’t believe mum’s gone. It’s really difficult to accept that she went out for a walk with her friend and never returned home.

“She enriched the lives of everyone around her and loved nothing more than spending time with her family and dog Harry. Mum was also dad’s main carer and he’s completely lost without her; it’s awful to see him struggle.

“Our hearts are broken, and we would give anything to have mum back, but we know that’s not possible.

Gloria Spriggs (Supplied)

"All we can hope for now is that her death wasn’t in vain, and our story will encourage drivers to take care at all times. Our lives were shattered in a second and we wouldn’t want it to happen to others.”

Gahbri, 56, from Richmond-upon-Thames, admitted causing death and serious injury by careless driving, and was sentenced in December to ten months in prison, suspended for 18 months. She was also banned from driving.

Mrs Harper’s devastated family, together with Mrs Spriggs, have instructed law firm Irwin Mitchell to investigate the crash and help them to access rehabilitation and support services.

Their lawyer, Angela Batchelor, said the crash and its aftermath is a “stark reminder of the devastating consequences families can be left to face and for the need to stay safe on the roads”.

Mrs Spriggs said: “The day of the crash still haunts me, and I keep hoping that it’s all a terrible nightmare that I’ll wake from.

“Sadly, I know that’s not the case and that Elaine is no longer here. It’s been a massive struggle to come to terms with both my injuries and also losing my friend. I think about what happened every single day and I’m devastated for her family.

“I know I’m lucky to be alive and I’ve had amazing support from everyone. I just wish Elaine was still with us. She was the kindest person I knew, and the world was a much better place with her in it.

“Nothing will ever change the trauma we’ve all been through, but I hope by speaking out it will make others realise how dangerous the roads can be if you’re not careful.”