Carey Hart Jokes He's 'a Total Grinch' During the Holidays But Says Wife Pink Is 'the Most Christmas Happy Jew' (Exclusive)

"Kids have changed my temperature, so I just enjoy hanging with my family," Hart says of the holiday season

Carey Hart is admitting how he really feels about the holidays.

The former motocross competitor, 49, spoke to PEOPLE about his plans for the holiday season in November. Although he confesses it’s not his favorite time of year, Hart says Pink and their two children help him get in the spirit.

“I'm a total Grinch,” he laughs. “My kids have brought me around, and as my wife likes to say, she's the most Christmas happy Jew you'll ever meet. Kids have changed my temperature, so I just enjoy hanging with my family.”

“I've come around to the Christmas traditions and I'm looking forward to it this year,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Pink and Carey Hart's Relationship Timeline

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Carey Hart

Hart also opens up about how Pink reacted to his participation in the upcoming season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which premieres in January. He says that by now, the singer, 45, is used to his antics.

“My wife, she always says, ‘You're an idiot,’” he jokes. “I hear it from her quite often!”

“I do a lot of dumb s--- though,” he continues, going on to say that she still supported his decision to join the competition show. “I'm just pretty loose still even pushing 50. So she's like, ‘You're an idiot, but you're going to do what you're going to do and go get after it.’”

Related: Pink and Carey Hart's 2 Kids: All About Willow and Jameson

Even with his daredevil mentality, Hart notes he had to think about whether Special Forces was something he wanted to be a part of when he got the offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Truthfully, it wasn't a quick yes for me,” he says. “I watched the two seasons quite a few times, really trying to analyze what I was going to be up against. Ran it by my wife, ran it by my kids, and it was a slow warm-up for me. But then once I got on board, I was fully committed.”

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Jameson Hart, Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart and Pink

Hart and Pink have been married for 18 years and share daughter Willow Sage Hart, 12, and son Jameson Moon Hart, 7. Since their first meeting in 2001, their relationship has gone through its ups and downs.

“Marriage isn't easy, and it's constantly coming back to the table and communication and give and take and having a partner,” he tells PEOPLE.

The pair briefly split in 2003 before getting married in 2006. In 2008, they announced another separation but later reconciled in 2009, just one year before getting pregnant with their first child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Pink and Carey Hart Celebrate 18th Wedding Anniversary: 'Proud We Made It to the Other Side This Year'

In 2021, the Grammy winner explained how her relationship with Hart had evolved over the years in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"We've really grown up together,” she gushed. "When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world. One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy. Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3 premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.



Read the original article on People