Carey Mulligan, Stephen Fry and Members of King Charles’ Medical Team Make the King’s Annual New Year Honors List

David Beckham, who many expected to receive an honor after his appearance at a Buckingham Palace state banquet earlier this month, was not on the list this time

Carey Mulligan, Stephen Fry, Sarah Lancashire and others have made the cut for King Charles’ 2025 New Year Honors list.

Honors are typically given out at the new year and at the monarch’s official birthday, celebrated each June, and celebrate contributions of well-known personalities, government officials and even everyday people who have served their respective communities in an extraordinary way.

Among the celebrities honored on this year’s New Year Honors list are two doctors believed to have been a part of the King’s medical team as he navigated cancer this year — the type and stage of which remains unknown to the public.

Related: King Charles’ Cancer Treatment Will Continue into the New Year, Is in a 'Very Positive Direction,' Palace Source Confirms

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty King Charles III leaves Waltham Forest Town Hall after a reception to celebrate the cohesion of the borough's community, highlighted by huge anti-racism protest in August 2024, when tens of thousands of people gathered to counter far-right rallies and demonstrate against the right-wing violence in other parts of the UK in London, United Kingdom on Dec. 20, 2024

The King, 76, has given honors to Dr. Douglas Glass and Professor Richard Leach this year. Per Hello!, Dr. Glass is the King’s apothecary and also served as Queen Elizabeth’s apothecary as well — and “was the medical professional in attendance at Balmoral when she died,” the outlet reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Leach is a consultant physician at the private King Edward VIII’s Hospital in London, “where members of the royal family have been treated for decades,” according to the outlet.

“It’s not uncommon for doctors of the royal family to receive personal recognition,” the outlet continued, citing the late Queen’s decision to knight her Head of the Medical Household, Sir Huw Thomas, in 2021.

Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Carey Mulligan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18, 2024 in London, England

Mulligan and Lancashire have both been named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), and Lancashire called the recognition an “unexpected delight,” according to Hello!. For his part, Fry said he felt “startled and enchanted” after receiving a knighthood for his services to mental health awareness and the environment.

Other notable names given honors this iteration include Gareth Southgate, former manager of England’s national football team, and London mayor Sadiq Khan, who were both knighted in the New Year Honors. Sadiq — who has served as London’s mayor since 2016 — said he was “truly humbled” to receive the honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 1,200 people across the U.K. received honors, including athletes, entertainers and political figures, ranging in age from two 18-year-olds to one 103-year-old.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Footballer, Lauren Hemp, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Prince William, Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on May 22, 2024 in Windsor, England

Per the BBC, both the New Year and birthday honors are awarded by the King following recommendations by the prime minister or senior government ministers. The public can also recommend people for an award, and these nominations typically make up about 25% of all recommendations, according to the outlet.

Honors are typically awarded throughout the year by the King, Prince William (the Prince of Wales) or Princess Anne (the Princess Royal) during investitures at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle or the Palace of Holyroodhouse, located in Edinburgh, Scotland. Recipients can select when and where their respective investiture takes place, but not which specific member of the royal family will give the honor to them.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

WPA Pool/Getty Victoria and David Beckham make their way along the East Gallery to attend the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace during day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar's visit to the United Kingdom on Dec. 3, 2024 in London, England

Related: David and Victoria Beckham Make Surprise Appearance at Buckingham Palace for State Banquet

ADVERTISEMENT

Many expected that David Beckham might be knighted this year, especially after his appearance at the Dec. 3 Buckingham Palace state banquet honoring the Amir of Qatar alongside wife Victoria Beckham — but he wasn’t on the most recent list of honorees.

Read the original article on People