A cargo plane with sparks flying from engine makes emergency landing at Miami airport

A cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport Thursday night after an engine malfunctioned soon after takeoff, authorities say.

The Atlas Air 747-8 cargo aircraft landed safely around 10:46 p.m., less than 15 minutes after it had departed from Miami to Puerto Rico.

Sparks flew from the plane as it traveled over South Florida airspace, a cellphone video shows. No injuries were reported.

“The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA,” Atlas Air spokeswoman Kristin Johnson said in a statement Friday. “At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.