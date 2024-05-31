Caribbean-American Heritage being celebrated in Tampa this weekend

June marks the beginning of Caribbean-American Heritage Month, and there's a local non-profit organization that is not only making our Caribbean natives feel right at home but also sharing their culture with the rest of Tampa Bay. When the Caribbean Heritage Festival began 12 years ago, only a few dozen people attended; this Saturday, they are expecting well over 1,000. It’s become a staple in the Tampa Bay community. Krazy K, from Saint Lucia, and Francesca Richardson, from Trinidad and Tobago, are among several performers from the Caribbean now living in Tampa Bay who will be on stage at University Park.