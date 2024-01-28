Caribbean Series the latest opportunity for Marlins to bring international baseball to Miami

For about a year now, the Miami Marlins have dubbed loanDepot park the “Home of Beisbol.” The moniker arose after loanDepot park in 2023 became the first venue to play a part in all three rounds of the World Baseball Classic, a thrilling two-week international event that ended with Shohei Ohtani striking out Mike Trout in the championship game as Japan beat the United States.

The Marlins’ and loanDepot park’s latest endeavor to be an international baseball hotspot comes this week when the Caribbean Series (Serie Del Caribe) comes to Miami for a nine-day, seven-team, 25-game tournament to signal the end of the winter ball season. It will be the first time the Serie Del Caribe will be held at an MLB ballpark.

“We want to show that we’re a world-class venue, are ready to host the biggest events,” Marlins president of business operations Caroline O’Connor said. “Last year was so great with the World Baseball Classic. We don’t want the fans of Miami to have to wait until 2026 for that energy again, so we’re really excited to host the Caribbean Series this year. We hope to make it huge and have that kind of excitement and energy levels, and we’re really optimistic about how it’s progressing so far.”

The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will feature teams from seven countries: The winning team from each of the four professional baseball winter leagues in the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Mexico), plus a team each from Nicaragua, Panama and Curacao.

The tournament opens with a round-robin format, with every team playing each other over seven days of tripleheaders — game times are 10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. every day from Feb. 1-7.

The four teams with the best record after each has played six games will advance to the semifinals on Feb. 1, with the first game set for 3 p.m. and the second 8 p.m. The losers of the semifinals will play in the third-place game at 3 p.m. Feb. 9, while the winners play in the finals that day at 8 p.m. to wrap up the nine-day event.

Story continues

O’Connor said there will be country-themed food and beverage activations at the ballpark each day as well as live entertainment in the West Plaza.

“We’re really looking to celebrate each country,” O’Connor said, “and what’s unique and special about it.”

Full schedule

Thursday, Feb. 1

10:30 a.m.: Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico

3:30 p.m.: Curacao vs. Mexico

8:30 p.m.: Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic

Friday, Feb. 2

10:30 a.m.: Panama vs. Curacao

3:30 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua

8:30 p.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico

Saturday, Feb. 3

10:30 a.m.: Venezuela vs. Curacao

3:30 p.m.: Mexico vs. Panama

8:30 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico

Sunday, Feb. 4

10:30 a.m.: Panama vs. Nicaragua

3:30 p.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela

8:30 p.m.: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic

Monday, Feb. 5

10:30 a.m.: Nicaragua vs. Curacao

3:30 p.m.: Venezuela vs. Mexico

8:30 p.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Panama

Tuesday, Feb. 6

10:30 a.m.: Mexico vs. Nicaragua

3:30 p.m.: Curacao vs. Dominican Republic

8:30 p.m.: Panama vs. Venezuela

Wednesday, Feb. 7

10:30 a.m.: Curacao vs. Puerto Rico

3:30 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Panama

8:30 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Venezuela

Thursday, Feb. 8

3 p.m.: Semifinal 1

8 p.m.: Semifinal 2

Friday, Feb. 9

3 p.m.: Third-place Game

8 p.m.: Championship Game