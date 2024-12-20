Carjacking car abandoned in Greenville County
Carjacking car abandoned in Greenville County
Carjacking car abandoned in Greenville County
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,
MONTREAL — Julie Snyder, one of Quebec's most famous television personalities, told a civil trial on Thursday that she was sexually assaulted by Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon in Paris more than three decades ago.
Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney
Prince William and Princess Kate’s Christmas card drama has captured the attention of royal fans everywhere, with the family’s chosen photographer, Will Warr, breaking his silence. See details.
Arelis Villegas spent two years trying to retrieve her slain daughter Aurimar's body before discovering — via NBC News — the remains were donated and sold for research
"Y'all really raised the school shooter generation and now you're asking us for sympathy.'"
Three U.K. citizens have been charged in the 2023 beating death of a beloved Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner, in a case that had the community up in arms over lack of details released by police during their investigation and the time it was taking to make an arrest.Robert Evans, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and Robert Busby Evans, 47, and Barry Evans, 54, have been charged with accessory after the fact in the Sharif Rahman case, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and city detectives sa
A federal judge who oversaw the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers led by Stewart Rhodes issued a bleak warning.
Prosecutors allege that Lindsay Clancy committed premeditated murder when she killed her three children in her Duxbury, Mass., home before attempting to die by suicide
“He had bones protruding from his skin from lack of nutrition,” Detective Jackie Sanchez told the Herald in September.
Two men are charged after an incident at Manchester Airport, but no officers will face charges.
According to authorities, Lance Rachel, 42, told the boy he would break his jaw. His wife, Kimberly Rachel, was also arrested for failure to report.
A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the officer experienced a medical episode while he was executing a search warrant. The officer, Det. John Park, was with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, who are "understandably devastated by this," Pogue said. "There are no words to express the sorrow we fe
"My friend was very, very religious and went to the pastor for guidance, and he put no blame on the cheating husband at all. He guilted her into staying in the marriage and acted as if prayer would fix everything! I was disgusted."
Five youths have been charged with one count of assault each in the case of an alleged targeted attack on a 13-year-old girl in Kelowna.All five were present at the Kelowna courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the charges were read out. Their identities, and the identity of the victim, are protected by a publication ban that covers people under the age of 18. The attack happened Sept. 27 at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park at around 8:30 p.m. and was filmed on video, which circulated on social media. About 30
Brian Whitelock assaulted Wendy Buckney, 71, with various weapons in a savage assault in August 2022.
For postal worker Tracey Langille, the end to a roughly one-month strike has been a "roller-coaster" of frustration. About 55,000 union members returned to work at Canada Post on Tuesday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered an end to their roughly one-month strike. "I was in shock," Langille said, adding she did not expect the government to force union members back to work after so long. This was her third strike at Canada Post.The Burlington, Ont., letter carrier is also presiden
The first suspect was charged with murder last week.
Five people were found dead in a Utah home after a man apparently shot his wife and four children before killing himself, police said Wednesday. A 17-year-old boy survived but has a severe brain injury.