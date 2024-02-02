Carl Weathers, actor who played Apollo Creed in Rocky, dies aged 76

Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, has died aged 76.

The actor, who also played roles in 1987’s Predator and the Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore, died peacefully in his sleep, his family said on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement.

“He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.”

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life.

“Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognised worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers with Adam Sandler in the 1996 film Happy Gilmore

Though he had other prominent roles, starring in the recent Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian and the 1987 science fiction horror movie Predator, Weathers was best known for playing Apollo Creed opposite Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in the hit movies of the 1970s and 1980s.

Weathers’ character was at first a rival and later an ally to the Rocky character in the first four movies of the series.

Modeled after Muhammad Ali, the Creed character demonstrated smarts and flare, offering audiences a strong and positive Black character at a time when mainstream movie roles were just starting to break out of stereotypes.

Carl Weathers, right, alongide James Brown in Rocky IV in 1985 - United Artists / The Hollywood Archive / Avalon

Weathers had a brief career playing for the Oakland Raiders of the National Football League but retired from the sport to pursue acting.

After the Creed character was killed off, Weathers teamed up with the other major action star of the period, Arnold Schwarzenegger, with a role in the 1987 hit Predator.

Weathers appears alongide Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 hit film Predator

Over 10 episodes from 2019 to 2023, The Mandalorian put Weathers back into the limelight.

Married and divorced three times, Weathers is survived by two children, Jason and Matthew.