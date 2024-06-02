Carles Gil, Esmir Bajraktarevic scored in Revolution's 2-1 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carles Gil scored a goal and added an assist, 19-year-old Esmir Bajraktarevic scored his first MLS goal to help the New England Revolution beat Nashville SC 2-1 Saturday night.

New England (4-10-1) won for just the second time since a 1-0 win over Charlotte on April 6.

Nashville SC (4-5-7) had its four-game unbeaten streak — during which the club conceded just one goal — snapped.

Dylan Borrero played a long arcing ball to the right side, where Gil worked back to the left before launching a shot from just outside the area the slipped inside the post to give New England a 1-0 lead.

Bajraktarevic, near the edge of the penalty area, hesitated to freeze the defense and then blasted a rising shot into the back of the net from 15 yards out to make it 2-0 in the 51st minute.

Nashville outshot the Revolution 24-9, though each team had five shots on target.

Hany Mukhtar converted from the penalty spot for Nashville to trim its deficit to 2-1 in the 80th.

