Watch Carli Lloyd Kick A 55-Yard Field Goal At An NFL Practice

U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd just made another kick that everyone is talking about.
The two-time World Cup champ and two-time FIFA Player of the Year blasted a 55-yard field goal during the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice session on Tuesday.
Lloyd, who played more of a supporting role in the U.S. women’s recent World Cup victory in France, took center stage at the Eagles’ joint training session with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Eagles first tweeted a clip that appears to show Lloyd warming up.
What did you expect? She's a World Champion.@CarliLloyd | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kIwHOABMKa— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2019
Then the team posted the show-stopper ― a 55-yarder through the extra-narrow goal posts.
Now that we have your attention, here’s a 55-yarder! pic.twitter.com/7k2WeQNUso— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2019
That’s a powerful boot.
Lloyd thanked Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Eagles kicker Jake Elliott for their tips.
Thank you to the @Eagles for having me out! Thanks to @JustinTuck @jake_elliott22 @MayorRandyBrown for the good time and tips! 🏈 🎯 #55yd pic.twitter.com/owZ16f46Th— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) August 20, 2019
One viewer noted that Lloyd once connected on a far more significant long-range boot, part of her hat trick on a day the U.S. team faced Japan in the 2015 World Cup final.
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
Not the first time! pic.twitter.com/OAehCScHuI— B 🌎 (@B_7724) August 20, 2019
Related...
Carli Lloyd's Polite 'Golf Clap' Burns Celebration Critics At Women's World Cup
Megan Rapinoe Makes A Funny F-Bomb Promise At The ESPY Awards
Megan Rapinoe And Alex Morgan Have Best Reaction To Surprise Trumpian Party
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.