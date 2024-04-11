Carlisle: Minister bids to change rules for young bus drivers

Driver Sam Carmey. 20, says the change would make it easier for his employers to manage drivers' shifts [BBC]

Plans to relax rules for young bus and coach drivers could help tackle driver shortages, according to the government.

Roads minister Guy Opperman met workers in Carlisle in a bid to change limits on drivers under 21 only being allowed to cover routes up to 50km (31 miles).

There is also a proposal to let potential bus, coach and lorry drivers start theory and off-road training before getting a provisional licence.

Labour said it was important to "have an eye to safety".

The aim of the proposals is to make it easier for young people to enter the industry.

An eight-week consultation on the measures started on Thursday and the government said if the response was positive, the changes would be implemented as soon as parliamentary time allows.

The Department for Transport said industry data estimated the national bus driver shortage to be 6.6% and the coach driver shortage to be 13.6%.

Mr Opperman said the change would also "would provide a proper career pathway for the young people" [BBC]

Roads minister Guy Opperman met young bus drivers in Carlisle as he announced the plans.

He said: "This is a positive working relationship between the bus industry and government to ensure that young people who presently can drive only up to 50km (31 miles) can do proper journeys.

"The consultation, we think, will enhance jobs, it will address some of the driver shortage, and it will provide a proper career pathway for the young people."

'Fun'

Sam Carney, 20, is a bus driver for Stagecoach in Carlisle, where the starting salary is more than £24,000.

He said: "You get to have communication with someone every one, two minutes. It's not boring like people might think it would be, just sitting down all day. You speak to people. It's fun, because I like speaking to people."

He said the change would make it easier for the company to manage drivers' shifts .

Tom Waterhouse, managing director of Stagecoach in Cumbria and North Lancashire, said there were 35 driver vacancies across his patch and that there were "barriers" to attracting younger people to the industry.

"I think this consultation is a really good opportunity for us to examine the barriers that exist to those young people," he said.

'Issue with recruitment'

Julie Minns, Labour's parliamentary candidate for Carlisle, said: "Clearly there is an issue at the moment with recruitment and retention of staff, so let's look at whether these proposals will actually improve that situation, but we've always got to have an eye to safety."

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have also set out plans to improve bus services by allowing councils to set up bus companies and introduce franchising.

Follow BBC Cumbria on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.