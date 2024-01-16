Carlisle United: Man arrested after alleged racial abuse of referee

The alleged racist abuse was directed at an assistant referee in the home section of Carlisle's Brunton Park

A man has been arrested over an allegation of racist abuse against a football referee at a game in Cumbria.

Police said the assistant referee was allegedly abused during Carlisle United's match against Oxford United at Brunton Park, Carlisle, on Saturday.

A 38-year-old man, from Cumbria, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Carlisle United said it "deplores this abhorrent behaviour and condemns it in the strongest possible terms".

The club said the alleged abuse happened during the final 10 minutes of the match, in the home section of the Andrew Jenkins Stand.

A spokesperson for Carlisle United said the club would continue to assist Cumbria Police with its investigation.

