Carlow Mayo Family Winter Fun Day back Feb. 17

Back again this year on Feb. 17, Carlow Mayo Township is holding its Family Winter Fun Day at Foster Lake Rink from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., organized by the Carlow Recreation Committee. Kim Stewart, with the recreation committee, comments on this upcoming day of fun for Carlow Mayo residents.

According to the Carlow Recreation Committee’s poster on Facebook, the Carlow Mayo Family Winter Fun Day promises fun for the whole family, with skating (weather permitting), broomball, games for the kids, chili, hot dogs and hot chocolate. It will be held again this year at Foster Lake Rink from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Last year, Mayor Randy Wallace told Bancroft This Week that the Family Winter Fun Day held at Foster Lake Rink on Feb. 18 had over 100 people in attendance and that it was wonderful to see the rink come back to life, the joyous mood the day brought forth and the overwhelming community spirit.

Wallace told The Bancroft Times on Feb. 5 that he was looking forward to a fun day with all the families and that young and old, everyone was welcome. “I hope we can have more events this year. Don Reed is working hard to keep the ice on the rink. Looking forward to seeing you and your family on this day,” he says.

Stewart told Bancroft This Week that the event will be the same as last year. “A day for the families to get together and have some winter fun. Skating, perhaps some broom ball,” she says. “Games for the kids and chili and treats for everyone.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times