Carlow Mayo Wildlife dinner raised over $10,000

The 17th annual Carlow Mayo Township Wildlife Dinner happened at the Mayo Community Centre at 66 Mayo Lake Road in McArthurs Mills on March 2. This was the first year back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and a lack of volunteers last year. One of the organizers, Wayne Dillabough, says the event went extremely well and raised $10,374.99, which will go toward the Mayo Community Centre and community recreation programs.

At the March 13 Carlow Mayo Township council meeting, Councillor Richard Dillabough told council that the Wildlife Dinner had been a great success and raised $10,374.99 for the community centre and recreation programs. “Everything went mostly without a flaw. There was a little bit of a problem with some people bringing some booze in from outside and next year, we’re going to host outside so that won’t happen and anyone who does that will be asked to leave. But other than that, anyone I talked to had a great time and walked away with a full belly and it was great!” he says.

Wayne Dillabough tells The Bancroft Times that the event went very well and they’re excited about that. He says they had an excellent turnout and sold all their tickets. “We even had a waiting list and had to turn some people away as they didn’t have any more room [at the community centre]. So that was great news and we wanted to thank everybody that gave donations,” he says.

Wayne Dillabough said it was a fun evening and a different crowd this year from previous years, in that people from outside the area, attracted by the coverage of the event on social media and local news media, reached out to him to attend. “Everybody was great. There weren’t any loud commotions or anything like that. Everybody sat and chatted and got to know each other. It was a nice energy,” he says.

Wayne Dillabough wanted to emphasize that it wasn’t just him and his wife Stephanie who orchestrated the event, but a whole volunteer committee and the businesses that made donations that made it happen and made it the success it was. He says that in the next few weeks, they’ll be convening to set the date for next year and to start planning the 18th year of the dinner.

Water buffalo, beaver, wild turkey, bear, venison and lake trout were served on the night of March 2, along with potatoes, vegetables, smoked venison heart hor d’oeuvres and homemade pies provided by local seniors to accompany the wild meat. There was also beer and wine available licensed under the Liquor Control Act.

The grand prize, a fishing charter for four for eight hours on Lake Ontario, donated by Adam Weese (who is also guiding the charter) went for $1,280 to Phil Drudge, while a hand-crafted live edge cedar and metal bench, donated by Richard Dillabough and Julie Rowden went for over $1,200.

Wayne Dillabough says they had great bidders and a very enthusiastic crowd for being back.

"Everybody was excited and we were happy to be there and love the thought of coming back again next year,” he says. “We’ve already had people wanting to reserve their seats for next year.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times