Carlsbad multi-unit smoking ban
A new city law in Carlsbad, approved last week, bans smoking both inside and outside of multi-units. Renters believe this is an infringement into their privacy.
Justice Neil Gorsuch had a plain message when asked about President Biden’s new Supreme Court reform proposals: “Be careful.” “You’re not going to be surprised that I’m not going to get into what is now a political issue during a presidential election year. I don’t think that would be helpful,” Gorsuch began when asked about…
When West Hants resident Drew Kaulback wanted to pay his Nova Scotia Power bill, he did what most people do: he searched for the phone number online.A toll-free number popped up as the first result and he called it.The number was not, in fact, the utility but instead a sponsored link for an elaborate scam that would leave him scrambling to secure his accounts.The man who answered asked him for his account number and birthdate as identification and asked if Kaulback would prefer to pay by credit
STORY: CrowdStrike says it’s not to blame for the recent flight chaos in the U.S. The cybersecurity firm said Sunday it had minimal legal liability over the disruption in mid-July. Thousands of flights were cancelled after a faulty software update from the firm caused computers around the world to crash. Delta Air Lines chief Ed Bastian has said the outage cost his firm $500 million, and promised legal action to get compensation. The airline canceled more than 6,000 flights over a six-day period, affecting more than half a million passengers. Over the weekend, CrowdStrike reiterated its apology. But in a letter from a lawyer, it also said it was disappointed by any allegation that it was negligent. The firm says it reached out to Delta to offer assistance when the outage occurred, but never heard back. Now it says the carrier should explain why it turned down free onsite help, and why rival airlines were able to get their systems back online much more quickly. A CrowdStrike spokesperson said Delta should stop what it calls “posturing” about a “meritless” potential court case. There was no immediate response from the airline.
Pc Christopher Corker had been due to face trial at the Old Bailey for causing the death of Arthur Holscher-Ermert by dangerous driving.
Aspiring executives focus too much on their reporting line rather than building new skills.
HINTON, Alta. — Comrades of a firefighter from Calgary who died while on duty in Jasper National Park stood on the sides of a roadway on Sunday morning as a procession mourning his loss rode by.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 1,913,157 vehicles. This includes Hyundai, Nissan and Tesla vehicles.
For the first time since China became a major trading partner of Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) nations, frozen beef ranked among the top five imports from the region into China in 2023, displacing refined copper, a US university study shows. A new economic bulletin for 2024 from Boston University's Global Development Policy Centre said beef imports - mainly from Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay - to China had doubled in volume in the past five years and roughly quintupled in the past decade. T
Sales of electric cars in the UK are expected to be lower than previously thought this year due to weaker demand.
Nvidia has not finalised the delivery time for its latest chip designed to comply with Washington's export restrictions for China amid a potential escalation of sanctions that could derail roll-out plans, industry sources said. The California-based chip giant has developed the B20 for Chinese customers, which is a downgraded version of its most powerful Blackwell B200 graphics processing unit (GPU) launched in March, according to two sources, including one person with direct knowledge of the mat
The beer industry is cutthroat, and brands are constantly trying to one up each other, but this has backfired more than once, resulting in lawsuits.
Chinese regulators have in recent months asked several large state-owned clients of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to drop the auditor as it braces for penalties over its work for troubled property developer Evergrande, said two sources. The regulators, mainly the Ministry of Finance (MOF), have given so-called "window guidance", or unofficial, verbal instructions to big state-owned financial institutions since at least April, said the sources who declined to be identified as the information was confidential. Bank of China (BOC), China Life Insurance, PICC, China Taiping Insurance and China Cinda Asset Management, are now among the more than 30 listed Chinese companies that have axed PwC as auditor this year, according to a Reuters calculation based on corporate filings.
Chinese companies are in a rush to go global amid a competitive domestic landscape and overall slower consumption at home. Even with many cultural hurdles to overcome, a global expansion presents lucrative opportunities for medium to large Chinese companies, both in terms of making profits and diversifying risks, creating business opportunities for lenders such as Citigroup, according to a top executive. "Chinese companies are especially looking at emerging markets like the Middle East, Asean an
It's been a good week for TC Energy Corporation ( TSE:TRP ) shareholders, because the company has just released its...
US Capitol rioter Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman” for his elaborate garb on January 6, 2021, will get back the spear he carried inside the building as well as his horned, coyote-tailed headdress, a judge ruled on Monday.
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of angry people took to the streets in Pakistan-administered Kashmir Monday to mark the fifth anniversary of India's decision to strip the disputed region of its semi-autonomy and take direct control of it.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered the release of a jailed former prime minister.
A group of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood is vowing to take their fight against a developer to the city's ombudsman.The Leaside Residents Association and the Broadway Area Residents Association had been working with city staff and the Gupta Group on a proposed residential tower to be built over a row of five lots on Bayview Avenue just north of the new Leaside stop on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT route.But in June, about three months after a deal had been struck with Gupta for a 22-s
Google has violated US antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
Family conversation turned into a violation of securities law involving the security firm.