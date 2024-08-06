Carlsbad multi-unit smoking ban

Reuters Videos

STORY: CrowdStrike says it’s not to blame for the recent flight chaos in the U.S. The cybersecurity firm said Sunday it had minimal legal liability over the disruption in mid-July. Thousands of flights were cancelled after a faulty software update from the firm caused computers around the world to crash. Delta Air Lines chief Ed Bastian has said the outage cost his firm $500 million, and promised legal action to get compensation. The airline canceled more than 6,000 flights over a six-day period, affecting more than half a million passengers. Over the weekend, CrowdStrike reiterated its apology. But in a letter from a lawyer, it also said it was disappointed by any allegation that it was negligent. The firm says it reached out to Delta to offer assistance when the outage occurred, but never heard back. Now it says the carrier should explain why it turned down free onsite help, and why rival airlines were able to get their systems back online much more quickly. A CrowdStrike spokesperson said Delta should stop what it calls “posturing” about a “meritless” potential court case. There was no immediate response from the airline.