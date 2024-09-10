Carly Gregg attends pretrial hearing

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Wife of California inmate wins $5.6 million in settlement for strip search
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
- People
Mom Accused of Killing 2 of Her Children Allegedly Gave Chilling Explanation to Surviving Daughter: Prosecutor
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
- People
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Loses $100M Default Judgment to Michigan Inmate in Sex Assault Lawsuit
The hip-hop mogul did not show up to a virtual hearing, meaning the plaintiff is automatically awarded a default judgment
- People
Dad Accused of Stalking, Killing Deputy Daughter Allegedly Texted About 'Unforgivable Sin: 'I Will Never Come Back'
Marbella Martinez was killed less than six months after she was sworn in as a corrections officer with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office
- CBC
More than 200 firearms seized after traffic stop in Waterloo
A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156
- CNN
Hunt widens for man who allegedly threw scalding coffee on baby
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
- People
2 Children Were Playing ‘Monsters’ Game in Relative’s Home. A Man Came Down and Sexually Assaulted Them
James Pinker, 34, was convicted in June for sexually assaulting two children, authorities say
- People
4-Year–Old Calif. Girl Is Attacked, Killed by Family Pit Bull After Getting Out of Swimming Pool
Zoey Hawkins was remembered as “vibrant and loving” girl on an online fundraiser
- People
Mass. Man Allegedly Killed Teen with Sword After Hitting Victim 'Wasn't Working': Police
Shane Curry, 20, is accused of killing Nevaeh Goddard, 17
- People
3-Year-Old Girl Dies After She's Found Unconscious in Hot Car Alongside Her Mother: Reports
The child's mother has been charged with manslaughter, according to multiple reports
- People
An Engineer Vanished After His Birthday, and His Body Was Found in Desert. Now, a Childhood Friend Is Charged
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
- The Canadian Press
Ex-officer's lies led to couple's death in Houston drug raid, prosecutor tells jurors
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer is responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid of their home because his lies on a search warrant wrongly portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
- The Canadian Press
Girl set on fire in Saskatoon school faces long recovery, says grandmother
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
- Global News
Mississauga man has 'scariest moment' of his life after encounter with Laval police
A man from Mississauga visiting Quebec for the weekend is speaking out over a disturbing interaction he had with Laval police. He alleges he was assaulted by officers and that he thought he was going to die. A warning that some images and video in this story can be disturbing to some. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.
- CNN
‘Someone is going to get hurt or killed’: 14 people arrested for illegal hiking in Hawaii
Hawaii’s most controversial nature trail has once again become a center of concern as 14 people were arrested recently for accessing the Haiku Stairs on Oahu.
- CBC
Good Samaritans foil Vancouver robbery, save shopkeeper, police say
A trio of Good Samaritans thwarted an attempted robbery at a Vancouver convenience store over the weekend by scaring away the suspect and calling 911, police say, just days after an apparent random stabbing in the city's downtown left one man dead and severed the hand of another.Vancouver police say a 23-year-old shopkeeper was grabbed from behind by a masked man with a knife while closing up a family-run convenience store in East Vancouver at around 9 p.m.The suspect threatened to stab the woma
- Global News
Woman in critical condition following Mississauga shooting
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Mississauga. Jaden Lee-Lincoln has more from witnesses as police continue to investigate.
- People
A Police Dog Died in a Hot Car, Lieutenant Responsible for Caring for Him Is Charged
K-9 Horus died of heat exposure June 20
- CBC
Jessica Caron's husband sentenced for killing mother of 9 in drug-and-alcohol-fuelled assault
A Saskatoon man who strangled a mother of nine to death and dumped her body on the edge of town is going to prison.Derek Caron pleaded guilty Sept. 9 in provincial court to manslaughter in the Feb. 1, 2023 death of his wife, Jessica Caron. He had originally been charged with second-degree murder.Judge Natasha Crooks accepted a joint sentencing submission of 18 years from defence lawyer Tanis Talbot and prosecutor Sheryl Fillo. The sentence is for the manslaughter and for dumping her body. Caron
- The Canadian Press
Sexual offender who fled Canada in 2022 extradited from Italy: Nova Scotia officials
HALIFAX — A sexual offender who fled Canada in 2022 has been extradited from Italy to serve the remainder of his sentence in Canada, Nova Scotia's public prosecution service says.