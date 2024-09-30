Carly Gregg's Father Speaks Out After Teen Daughter's Conviction for Killing Mother: 'Ashamed, Embarrassed'

Carly, now 15, was sentenced to life in prison on Sept. 20 after being convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder and tampering with evidence

Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Carly Gregg

Less than a week after Carly Gregg’s conviction for killing her mother, the Mississippi teenager’s father is speaking out.

Prosecutors said then 14-year-old Carly fatally shot her mother, 40-year-old high school teacher Ashley Smylie, with a .357 Magnum pistol on March 19 after they got home from school, according to The Clarion Ledger, WLBT, and WJTV.

In an exclusive interview with WLBT published Sept. 26, Carly's father, Kevin Gregg, recalled how he felt after learning of Ashley’s murder.

"Ashamed, embarrassed, angry, upset, very sad,” he told the outlet. “I loved [Ashley Smylie] too. We were married for almost a decade.”

Northwest Rankin High School Ashley Smylie

Dr. Andrew Clark, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and expert witness, previously told the court the teenager dealt with symptoms of depression and was prescribed medication that made her feel numb in the past, The Clarion-Ledger reported. Clark also testified that Carly heard voices, which were “getting worse” before the shooting, and that she had a history of self-harm.

During closing arguments, WAPT reported that State Attorney Michael Smith told the jury the teenager was aware of her actions at the time of the shooting, a sentiment her father also agrees with.

“That girl knew right from wrong,” Kevin recently told WBLT. “That girl is not insane. That was a very dumb defense if you asked me, but I wasn’t involved. Nobody ever called me.”

Moments after the shooting, Mississippi state prosecutor Kathryn White Newman said the teenager invited her friend over. When Carly answered the door, she asked the friend, “Are you squeamish around dead bodies?” before leading the friend to her bedroom, where Carly's mother was dead on the floor from three gunshots, CourtTV and WAPT reported, Later, the teenager lied in wait in an apparent ambush designed to shoot and kill her stepdad, Heath Smylie, when he arrived home, prosecutors said, per the outlets.

Heath testified during the trial that the “gun went off in my face before the door was open,” referring to when he arrived home, per ABC7. After wrestling the gun away from Carly, he called 911. “She killed her mom," he reportedly said in the call. Carly then fled but was later arrested near the home.

Carly, now 15, was sentenced to life in prison on Sept. 20 after being found guilty by a Rankin County, Miss., on all counts including first-degree murder, attempted murder and tampering with evidence, according to The Clarion-Ledger, WAPT and WLBT.

