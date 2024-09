The Call Me Maybe singer revealed her happy news via social media on Monday morning. Jepsen confirmed she is set to the knot with music producer Cole M.G.N. as she shared a carousel of photos from the romantic proposal. "Very engaged over here," she wrote on Instagram as she added a red heart emoji. The pictures posted by Jepsen included one of the 38-year-old Canadian star happily holding up her left hand to show off her impressive engagement ring.