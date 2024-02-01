Carmakers could be complicit in abuse of China’s Uyghurs, report says

Chinese authorities are accused of exploitating and abusing the country's ethnic Muslim groups - OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

The car manufacturing industry could be complicit in the exploitation and abuse of China’s Uyghur groups, new research alleges.

More than nine percent of the global supply of aluminium, a lightweight metal used in dozens of car parts, comes from Xinjiang, where Chinese authorities have long been accused of repressive tactics against the region’s 12 million Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim groups.

Most of the metal produced in Xinjiang’s factories is shipped to different regions of China and mixed with other metals to make aluminium alloys. These alloys have multiple purposes, including for the car industry, in which they are used for engine blocks, vehicle frames and much more.

However, the mixing of aluminium with other materials makes it impossible to determine whether or how much of it came from Xinjiang and if the metal has been tainted by forced labour, says the report from Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Carmakers, including General Motors, Tesla, BYD, Toyota, and Volkswagen, have done too little to map their aluminium supply chains and identify links to forced labour, concludes the report, titled “Asleep at the Wheel: Car Companies’ Complicity in Forced Labour in China.”

It says the threat of Chinese government retaliation deters companies from talking to their China-based suppliers about potential links to rights abuses in Xinjiang’s aluminium industry.

China has long been accused of repressive tactics against the millions Uyghurs in Xinjiang - Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Jim Wormington, a senior researcher and advocate for corporate accountability at Human Rights Watch, said: “Car companies simply don’t know the extent of their links to forced labour in Xinjiang in their aluminium supply chains.

“Consumers should know their cars might contain materials linked to forced labour or other abuses in Xinjiang.”

According to HRW, the risk of coercion in the aluminium industry is linked to Chinese government-backed labour transfer programmes, which force Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims into jobs in Xinjiang and other parts of the country.

The rights group cites “credible evidence” from Chinese state media articles, company reports and government statements to back up its research. It also reports that fossil fuel companies supplying coal to Xinjiang’s aluminium producers have received labour transfer workers at their coal mines.

The report draws heavily from a 2022 report by Sheffield Hallam University and the NomoGaia group on links between aluminium smelters in Xinjiang and major global carmakers, as well as research on links between the region’s smelters and labour transfer schemes.

‘Crimes against humanity’

Beijing denies committing human rights abuses in Xinjiang and says its actions, which have included the detention of an estimated more than one million Uyghurs, have focused on fighting terrorism and separatism.

Asked about the HRW report, the Chinese embassy in London responded that “certain forces in the world, out of their ideological bias and anti-China agenda, have been smearing Xinjiang’s effort to ensure employment and job security by hyping up the allegation of ‘forced labour’.”

In a statement it said such behaviour sought to curb China’s development and undermine global economic and trade rules and supply chains, adding that “malicious smearing is in nobody’s interest and should be unanimously opposed by the international community.”

But in 2022, a damning report by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet alleged serious rights violations including arbitrary incarceration, accusations of torture, forced sterilisations, mass surveillance and coerced labour, may constitute “crimes against humanity.”

In 2023, domestic and foreign manufacturers in China produced and exported more cars than any other country.

Meanwhile, Xinjiang’s aluminium production grew from approximately one million tons in 2010 to six million tons in 2022.

HRW contacted all five carmakers for comment. The Telegraph also contacted the companies and the Chinese embassy to the UK.

General Motors, Toyota, and Volkswagen all manufacture their cars in China through joint ventures with Chinese car manufacturers.

Volkswagen said it takes a “firm stand against forced labour” worldwide and that it was already implementing processes to safeguard human rights, including in China, which were under active review.

“For the particularly sensitive raw materials supply chains, we have also implemented a risk management system for due diligence in the procurement of raw materials,” the company said, adding that all suppliers were required to comply with its code of conduct and could face contract termination for forced labour violations.

General Motors said: “GM is committed to conducting due diligence and working collaboratively with industry partners, stakeholders, and organisations to address any potential risks related to forced labour in our supply chain.”

Chinese government-backed labour transfer programmes force Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims into jobs in Xinjiang and other parts of the country - HANDOUT/THE VICTIMS OF COMMUNISM MEMORIA/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla provided the most detailed information to HRW about its aluminium sourcing, saying it had intensified mapping to combat forced labour. It said that it had “in several cases” mapped its supply chain back to the mining level and had not found any evidence of such violations.

But HRW pointed out that the company did not specify how much of the aluminium in its cars remains of unknown origin and could be linked to Xinjiang.

Tesla said it is “committed to ensuring that our supply chain – from raw materials to final products – is free” of abuses, adding that “we will not knowingly accept products or services from suppliers that include forced labour or human trafficking in any form.”

General Motors, Toyota, and the Chinese car company BYD did not respond to HRW questions about oversight of Chinese joint ventures, supply chain mapping, or the origin of their aluminium.

In interviews with HRW, unnamed car industry staff and sourcing experts said there were steps they could take to push Chinese suppliers towards more supply chain transparency, and that carmakers could also source more aluminium from smelters outside of Xinjiang.

The rights group said governments should step up to pass laws requiring companies to disclose their supply chains and identify potential links to human rights abuses.

“China is a dominant player in the global car industry and governments need to ensure that companies building cars or sourcing parts in China are not tainted by the government’s repression in Xinjiang,” Mr Wormington said.

“Doing business in China should not mean having to use or benefit from forced labour.”

