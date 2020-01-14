Carmelo Anthony Is Good at His Job

When the 2019-20 NBA season began, Carmelo Anthony was in the desert. As metaphor, it’s a bit on the nose, but he actually was in the desert. On the day before the first games of the season, Anthony posted a picture to Instagram of himself dressed in camo and looking out on a desert landscape through a pair of binoculars, with a caption that reads: “REAL EYES; REALIZE ‘Wisdom Lies In Not Seeing Thing, But Seeing Through Things #STAYME7O.” The desert was providing some sense of clarity and enlightenment for the ten-time NBA All-Star.

But, obviously, he would have preferred to be playing basketball. If you’ve followed the NBA at all for the past few years, you’re certainly familiar with Melo’s saga. After six and a half years toiling away in New York, he was traded to Oklahoma City, then signed with the Houston Rockets in 2018, and was traded to the Chicago Bulls in January 2019, having only played ten games that season. He was waived by the Bulls and no team picked him up.

When an athlete is washed, there isn’t much to be done; try as they might, there isn’t a way to turn back the clock and relive the glory days once it becomes clear that their body will no longer cooperate or their skillset has drastically diminished. Melo was clearly slowing down. He wasn’t as potent an offensive weapon as he was even six years ago, when he won the scoring title on 28.7 ppg. And a number of different factors, including the move toward analytics as game strategy, have so altered NBA basketball that Anthony’s isolation-heavy midrange prowess isn’t as coveted by teams wanting to launch from three or attack the basket. These are certainly reasons why he might have been in a position to receive less playing time. But none of them are reasons why he spent so long languishing without a job.

The NBA is one of few institutions where labor wields a significant amount of power, and that has become more true in this era known of “player empowerment.” Beginning with “The Decision” in 2010, the league’s biggest stars have been able to dictate the terms of their employment in ways that were previously up to team executives. Increasingly players are deciding where they play, who they play with, influencing coaching decisions, and being compensated with the largest contracts in league history (and with guaranteed money at that). This is great for the players (especially the best and most popular players, but it’s not working out so bad for everyone else) but it also means that owners and executives are gradually losing their own power. We’re not there yet, but it could be the case soon enough that the players could turn to the owners and say “You work for me” rather than the other way around.

In order to maintain the current power dynamics, these owners and executives must send messages in other ways. In the case of Carmelo Anthony, it seems to have come in attempt to “humble” him (he couldn’t even field an invite to join the woefully lackluster Team USA, even given his success in the international game).

Anthony is employed now, starting at power forward for the Portland Trail Blazers since being picked up in mid-November. He got off to a slow start, which was to be expected after having not played an NBA game in over a year, but in his second week back he averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while helping the struggling Blazers peel off three straight wins and revive some hope they could get into the Western Conference playoff race. For his efforts, he was named Western Conference Player of the Week at the end of November. And now he's hitting game winners and making clutch plays with alarming regularity.

His numbers aren't quite high as they were back then, but they’re in line with his one year in OKC, and he’s shooting the three at almost his career high (39 percent), overall proving that in his seventeenth year that even though he may not be the All-NBA caliber player he once was he is more than capable of contributing to winning basketball. So why didn’t he have a job for so long?

There were parts of the sports commentariat that simply believed Melo could no longer play in the modern NBA. ESPN’s Max Kellerman was adamant that Melo would not be able to fit in because he had never been a good spot up three point shooter or defender, and teams that were not looking for isolation scorers needed specialists that could fill those needs. This isn’t the worst argument to make, but I would counter by asking if anyone thought during the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest that Vince Carter would one day be a knock down three point shooter, or that Blake Griffin would step outside the paint and shoot the three ball at 36 percent? It’s not impossible to strengthen parts of your game, even late in your career.

