Carmen: ENB’s new boss needs a hit – but this isn’t it

Minju Kang as Carmen and Erik Woolhouse as Torero - Alastair Muir

English National Ballet’s new show may well be the worst dance version of Carmen around – which is especially sad to report, as ENB is a fabulous company, and this particular bar was already set far from high. For while Bizet’s extravagant 1875 banquet of melody and melodrama has repeatedly proved catnip for choreographers, of the five previous adaptations I’ve caught in Britain this millennium, only one – Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man (2000), which ingeniously relocated the fatal love triangle to a garage – has fully convinced.

Roland Petit’s heated 1949 take is, in fairness, a noble if hardly subtle runner-up. But the others, as if somehow cowed by the opera’s reputation, have fallen into the trap of being either too coldy abstract (Alberto Alonso’s 1967 Bolshoi confection), too polite (Richard Alston’s, for his own troupe, in 2009), or too baffling (Carlos Acosta’s parting gift to the Royal Ballet, in 2015).

Choreographer Johan Inger’s 2015 take – here being given its UK premiere at Sadler’s Wells – follows Petit’s example in turning to some extent to the 1845 Prosper Mérimée novella whose third section inspired Bizet. It also uses the Frenchman’s famous tunes, in Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin’s lumpenly percussive 1967 rearrangement (think Bizet, by way of a Soviet tank procession), interspersed with actually quite decent but completely unnecessary electronica by Marc Álvarez.

Still set in a tobacco factory, but not necessarily in Seville, this contemporary, minimalist, pointe-free production boasts several further novelties. It uses a watchful young boy (played, gratingly, by a marvellous adult female dancer, Francesca Velicu, in white gym kit) as a linking and framing device, the story essentially playing out through his eyes. And it sets out above all to explore the troubled mind of Don José, who kills the mercurial Carmen rather than lose her to the bullfighting beefcake (here, called Torero) who turns her head.

This modern recasting of the whole thing as a fable of ditched-boyfriend jealousy is nothing if not bold and well-intentioned, and Inger does quickly establish a recurring physical vocabulary of sorts: tense, angular, fingers and wrists straight, elbows at right-angles, and so on. But it all feels decidedly mannered, and although we are left in no doubt that Domestic Violence Is Bad, both steps and scenario fall way short in terms of offering any insights into either its nature, causes or consequences. Meanwhile, none of this is helped by the corps’ black-clad “Shadows” that haunt both the guilty Don José and, frankly, the entire show, at one point in Act II simply rolling comically across the stage like human logs or something out of It’s a Knockout.

The 'Shadows' in ENB's Carmen - Alastair Muir

ENB’s dancers do their absolute, heroic best: Minju Kang milks Carmen for every possible drop of lustre, Rentaro Nakaaki is a brisk, agile Don José, Erik Woolhouse cartoonish fun as Torero. But there is only so much they can do with such flawed choreographic and narrative fodder: good steps, and a faithful, confident response to Bizet’s wonderful score could have been so much more rewarding and said so much more about, well, everything.

As it is, Tamara Rojo’s successor Aaron S Watkin is still looking like an artistic director in need of a fresh hit – this Carmen is all tobacco, but no cigar.

Until April 6; ballet.org.uk