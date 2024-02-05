Carmichael man killed after tree falls on him during storm, Sacramento coroner says

A Carmichael man died Sunday from injuries he suffered after getting hit by a tree felled by wind, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called just after 2:05 p.m. for a medical emergency on the 5300 block Gibbons Drive near Rochdale Drive, said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn. He did not give specific details about the incident.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified him as Chad Ensey, 41, a resident of the neighborhood. He died after suffering blunt force trauma from the tree strike in his home’s backyard, said Kim Nava, a county spokeswoman.

Gusts topped nearly 70 mph across portions of Sacramento County during the height of the eight-hour wind storm.

Ensey’s death is the third fatality authorities attributed to trees falling after powerful gusts buffeted Northern California. One 82-year-old man died in Yuba City while a 45-year-old man died in Santa Cruz County when a tree came through his home.