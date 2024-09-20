Carmichael Outreach to open Regina warming centre thanks to $400K from city, province

The Carmichael Outreach multi-purpose room was used as an overnight warming centre last winter. New funding means the warming centre will open this year. (Will Draper/ CBC News - image credit)

Regina will once again have an overnight warming centre at Carmichael Outreach this winter.

The City of Regina and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services have announced $400,000 in funding that will allow the organization to open the space at its building on 12th Avenue.

It will open no later than Nov. 1, have space for 80 people and operate overnight, according to the city.

"We are committed to continually improving access and services for residents during cold weather events," said Mayor Sandra Masters in a news release.

Regina is putting forward $100,000 committed in its 2024 budget while the province is kicking in $300,000 through a one-time grant.

"This collaboration will ensure vulnerable individuals in Regina have access to a warm, safe space along with connections to essential supports during this coming winter," said Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky in a news release.

Carmichael offered the same service during the last winter, but didn't open its doors until January due to funding. A warming bus was used as a stop gap measure until the province provided a one-time grant.

The warming centre's fate this year was up in the air due to a lack of funding. Friday's announcement solves that problem.

Providing a warming centre is part of Regina's cold weather strategy, which is designed to work with existing services and co-ordinate efforts among community based organizations to ensure vulnerable people have access to warmth and services during the winter.