Carol Kane, Who Starred in Various “Wicked” Productions, Was ‘Bowled Over’ by the ‘Brilliant’ Film Adaptation (Exclusive)

The actress portrayed Madame Morrible in 'Wicked' on Broadway, on tour, in Los Angeles and in San Francisco

Carol Kane is under the Wicked film adaptation's spell!

The actress, 72, gave the movie her seal of approval while attending the 2025 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City on Jan. 8.

"I thought the movie was brilliant ... and everyone was so great in it," says Kane, who previously performed the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked on Broadway, on tour, in Los Angeles and in San Francisco.

"Having done this show for years, it's sort of amazing that I was still bowled over by what I saw in the film," she adds.

Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Carol Kane in 'Wicked' on Broadway in October 2013

Kane's Wicked journey first began in 2005, when she played Madame Morrible during the show's first national tour. A year later, she took over the role on Broadway, playing the part from January to November 2006.

The Princess Bride star was then a part of the original Los Angeles cast, portraying Madame Morrible from February 2007 to January 2008, and then again from August 2008 to January 2009.

A month later, Kane continued to play the role as part of the original San Francisco cast until March 2009.

Then, in 2013, Kane returned to the Broadway production of Wicked as it celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Carol Kane on Jan. 8, 2025

Wicked is an adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 book, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

In the film adaptation, Michelle Yeoh portrays Madame Morrible opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda.

Wicked also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen and Keala Settle as Miss Coddle.

Wicked: Part One is available to purchase now. Wicked: For Good — the second part of the film adaptation — is scheduled to be released in theaters on Nov. 21.

